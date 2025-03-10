Adam Schenk betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.511.

Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535 (he missed the cut in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.151 (he finished 25th in that tournament).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.520, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 25th in that event.