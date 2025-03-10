Adam Schenk betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
In his last competition at the Puerto Rico Open, Adam Schenk ended the weekend at 11-under, good for a 45th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 trying for a better finish.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last four trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Schenk has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 19th.
- Schenk finished 19th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2024).
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Schenk's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|3/9/2023
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|3/10/2022
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|3/11/2021
|MC
|72-73
|+1
Schenk's recent performances
- In his last five events, Schenk has an average finish of 32nd.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Schenk has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- Adam Schenk has averaged 316.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schenk has an average of 1.046 in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.386 ranks 34th on TOUR this season, and his 51.5% driving accuracy average ranks 171st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 95th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.061. Additionally, he ranks 145th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.79%.
- On the greens, Schenk has delivered a 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 26th on TOUR, while he ranks 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.26. He has broken par 24.27% of the time (66th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|316.6
|316.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|145
|65.79%
|63.70%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.26
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|66
|24.27%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|103
|13.16%
|14.81%
Schenk's best finishes
- Although Schenk hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times (66.7%).
- Currently, Schenk ranks 73rd in the FedExCup standings with 156 points.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.511.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535 (he missed the cut in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.151 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.520, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025. That ranked sixth in the field.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.386
|0.861
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.061
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.116
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.518
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.849
|1.046
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-72
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|74-69-69-64
|-4
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|67-73-70-71
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|73-66-70-68
|-7
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|69-65-73-75
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|89
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|69-75-71-73
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|66-69-72-68
|-9
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|45
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
