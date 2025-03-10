PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    In his last competition at the Puerto Rico Open, Adam Schenk ended the weekend at 11-under, good for a 45th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Schenk at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last four trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Schenk has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 19th.
    • Schenk finished 19th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2024).
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).

    Schenk's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20241971-71-66-71-9
    3/9/2023MC74-74+4
    3/10/2022MC78-73+7
    3/11/2021MC72-73+1

    Schenk's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Schenk has an average finish of 32nd.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Schenk has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Adam Schenk has averaged 316.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schenk has an average of 1.046 in his past five tournaments.
    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.386 ranks 34th on TOUR this season, and his 51.5% driving accuracy average ranks 171st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 95th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.061. Additionally, he ranks 145th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.79%.
    • On the greens, Schenk has delivered a 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 26th on TOUR, while he ranks 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.26. He has broken par 24.27% of the time (66th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance14316.6316.0
    Greens in Regulation %14565.79%63.70%
    Putts Per Round3128.2628.2
    Par Breakers6624.27%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance10313.16%14.81%

    Schenk's best finishes

    • Although Schenk hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times (66.7%).
    • Currently, Schenk ranks 73rd in the FedExCup standings with 156 points.

    Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.511.
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.151 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.520, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
    • Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3860.861
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0610.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.116-0.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.5180.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.8491.046

    Schenk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1273-71-72-73+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-69-65-74-312
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1366-67-68-66-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6472-73-73-78+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-81+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC79-72+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5574-69-69-64-49
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    July 25-283M Open5967-73-70-71-35
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4673-66-70-68-7--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6769-65-73-75+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5371-67-70-71-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii664-69-69-65-1389
    January 16-19The American ExpressW/D74+2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2569-75-71-73E31
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2566-69-72-68-931
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-69-2--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open4569-69-70-69-116

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

