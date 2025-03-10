Daniel Berger betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger shot 6-under and placed 13th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last five appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Berger has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of 2-under.
- Berger last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2022, finishing 13th with a score of 6-under.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Berger's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/10/2022
|13
|67-75-70-70
|-6
|3/11/2021
|9
|74-68-71-67
|-8
|3/14/2019
|67
|75-68-70-74
|-1
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Berger has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Daniel Berger has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Berger has an average of 0.813 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger is averaging 4.938 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.483, which ranks 24th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranks 77th, and his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranks 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger owns a 0.283 average that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 68.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger has delivered a 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.38, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|304.1
|302.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|68.98%
|67.90%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.38
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|107
|23.15%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|10.88%
|12.65%
Berger's best finishes
- Berger has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 71.4%.
- Currently, Berger has 513 points, placing him 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Berger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.504. He finished second in that tournament.
- Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.389.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.660 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Berger recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.007, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 20th in the field.
- Berger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025. That ranked second in the field.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.483
|1.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.283
|1.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.341
|1.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.167
|0.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.274
|4.938
Berger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|69-70-71-72
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-70-73-69
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|68-68-68-71
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|7
|65-65-71-67
|-20
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|72-65-65-70
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|39
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|74-66-64-70
|-14
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|62
|73-67-70-73
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|2
|71-66-63-67
|-15
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|13
|63-70-67
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|68-67-65-73
|-15
|37
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|68-66-66-67
|-17
|245
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|12
|75-71-70-67
|-5
|120
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|25
|63-68-70-72
|-11
|31
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|15
|78-69-68-70
|-3
|80
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
