53M AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Daniel Berger shot 6-under and placed 13th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Berger at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last five appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Berger has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of 2-under.
    • Berger last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2022, finishing 13th with a score of 6-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    Berger's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/10/20221367-75-70-70-6
    3/11/2021974-68-71-67-8
    3/14/20196775-68-70-74-1

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Berger has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Daniel Berger has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Berger has an average of 0.813 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger is averaging 4.938 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.483, which ranks 24th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranks 77th, and his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranks 15th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger owns a 0.283 average that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 68.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger has delivered a 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.38, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77304.1302.4
    Greens in Regulation %8768.98%67.90%
    Putts Per Round4328.3828.7
    Par Breakers10723.15%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance2710.88%12.65%

    Berger's best finishes

    • Berger has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 71.4%.
    • Currently, Berger has 513 points, placing him 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    Berger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.504. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.389.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.660 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Berger recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.007, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 20th in the field.
    • Berger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025. That ranked second in the field.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4831.758
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2831.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green290.3411.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.1670.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.2744.938

    Berger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-70-69-69-29
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5070-70-73-69-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1367-67-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3670-69-70-67-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4569-70-71-72+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-76+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-70-73-69+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-66-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4568-68-68-71-510
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship765-65-71-67-20--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3572-65-65-70-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3967-67-70-70-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2074-66-64-70-14--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6273-67-70-73-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic271-66-63-67-15--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1363-70-67E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-69-2--
    January 16-19The American Express2168-67-65-73-1537
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-76+7--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open268-66-66-67-17245
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1275-71-70-67-5120
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2563-68-70-72-1131
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1578-69-68-70-380

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

