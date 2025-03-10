Daniel Berger betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.504. He finished second in that tournament.

Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.389.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.660 mark ranked eighth in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Berger recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.007, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 20th in the field.