Corey Conners betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Corey Conners enters the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 coming off a third-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his most recent tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Conners' average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 7-under, over his last five appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In Conners' most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 13th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Conners' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|13
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|3/9/2023
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|3/10/2022
|26
|70-69-75-70
|-4
|3/11/2021
|7
|68-72-72-66
|-10
|3/14/2019
|41
|72-70-68-74
|-4
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Conners has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Corey Conners has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Conners is averaging -1.188 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Conners is averaging -0.403 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.233 this season, which ranks 61st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.3 yards) ranks 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners ranks 103rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.019, while he ranks 45th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.96%.
- On the greens, Conners' 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 87th this season, and his 29.50 putts-per-round average ranks 153rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|292.3
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|70.96%
|67.28%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.50
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|103
|23.23%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|111
|13.38%
|14.81%
Conners' best finishes
- Conners has played six tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Conners, who has 664 points, currently sits 11th in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Conners put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking 16th in the field at 1.966.
- Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, as he put up a 2.917 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished third in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best performance this season was in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.243. He finished third in that event.
- At The Sentry in January 2025, Conners recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.410, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.720) in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.233
|1.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.019
|-0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.056
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.067
|-1.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.226
|-0.403
Conners' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|135
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-71-75-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|70-76-76-73
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|69-71-66-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|70-68-74-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-67-67-65
|-12
|100
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|68-76-76-71
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|69-70-71-70
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-70-66-66
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|65-67-68-67
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|71-70-80-68
|+5
|63
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|69-70-70-70
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|68-70-73-73
|-4
|156
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|73-64-66-73
|-12
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4
|59-71-62
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|5
|66-66-69-67
|-24
|267
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|65
|70-69-76-71
|-2
|7
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|74
|67-71-73-76
|+3
|3
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|72-74-73-67
|-2
|38
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|350
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.