Corey Conners betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Corey Conners enters the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 coming off a third-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Conners at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Conners' average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 7-under, over his last five appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • In Conners' most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 13th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Conners' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20241368-68-73-68-11
    3/9/2023MC75-75+6
    3/10/20222670-69-75-70-4
    3/11/2021768-72-72-66-10
    3/14/20194172-70-68-74-4

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Conners has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Corey Conners has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Conners is averaging -1.188 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Conners is averaging -0.403 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.233 this season, which ranks 61st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.3 yards) ranks 167th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners ranks 103rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.019, while he ranks 45th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.96%.
    • On the greens, Conners' 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 87th this season, and his 29.50 putts-per-round average ranks 153rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance167292.3297.7
    Greens in Regulation %4570.96%67.28%
    Putts Per Round15329.5029.6
    Par Breakers10323.23%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance11113.38%14.81%

    Conners' best finishes

    • Conners has played six tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Conners, who has 664 points, currently sits 11th in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Conners put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking 16th in the field at 1.966.
    • Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, as he put up a 2.917 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best performance this season was in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.243. He finished third in that event.
    • At The Sentry in January 2025, Conners recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.410, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.720) in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.2331.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.019-0.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green106-0.0560.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.067-1.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.226-0.403

    Conners' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-68-73-68-11135
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-71-75-68-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3870-76-76-73+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4469-71-66-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1370-68-74-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2670-71-67-67-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open669-67-67-65-12100
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2068-76-76-71+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open969-70-71-70E180
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2767-70-66-66-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1065-67-68-67-1365
    July 18-20The Open Championship2571-70-80-68+563
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition968-69-69-66-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5069-70-70-70-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship2268-70-73-73-4156
    September 12-15Procore Championship773-64-66-73-12--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational459-71-62E--
    January 2-5The Sentry566-66-69-67-24267
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6570-69-76-71-27
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open7467-71-73-76+33
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational2472-74-73-67-238
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard369-70-69-71-9350

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

