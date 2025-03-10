Corey Conners betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Conners put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking 16th in the field at 1.966.

Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, as he put up a 2.917 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished third in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best performance this season was in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.243. He finished third in that event.

At The Sentry in January 2025, Conners recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.410, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.