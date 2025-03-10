Collin Morikawa betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Morikawa has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.

Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Collin Morikawa has averaged 292.7 yards in his past five starts.

Morikawa is averaging 0.658 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.