Collin Morikawa betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Collin Morikawa placed 45th in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, shooting a 4-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 13-16 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) .
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last four trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Morikawa has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 45th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Morikawa's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|45
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|3/9/2023
|13
|65-73-72-71
|-7
|3/10/2022
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|3/11/2021
|41
|71-73-76-66
|-2
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
- Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Collin Morikawa has averaged 292.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Morikawa is averaging 0.658 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Morikawa has an average of 6.308 in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.417 last season, which ranked 19th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranked 135th, and his 73.9% driving accuracy average ranked first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Morikawa ranked 42nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.292.
- On the greens, Morikawa delivered a 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a putts-per-round average of 27.80, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 26.79% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|296.0
|292.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|65.19%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.80
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|25
|26.79%
|29.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|12.10%
|9.72%
Morikawa's best finishes
- Last season Morikawa took part in 23 tournaments, earning seven top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 91.3%.
- Last season Morikawa's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He shot 10-under and finished second in that event.
- Morikawa ranked fourth in the FedExCup standings with 2456 points last season.
Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.812 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he delivered a 5.244 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa produced his best mark last season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (August 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.779.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.089 (his best mark last season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. That ranked second in the field.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.417
|1.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.292
|3.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.374
|0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.121
|0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.203
|6.308
Morikawa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|70-74-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|71-70-69-74
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|9
|65-66-68-72
|-13
|200
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|67-70-72-74
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-65-67-71
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|4
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|135
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|68-74-68-71
|-7
|400
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|70-74-66-72
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|13
|66-63-66-69
|-16
|140
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|65-66-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|73-70-72-71
|+2
|115
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|24
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|70-70-73-74
|-1
|118
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|2
|66-63-67-66
|-22
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|54
|69-67-70-71
|-3
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|2
|66-65-62-67
|-32
|400
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|69-67-71-70
|-11
|60
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|17
|73-72-73-67
|-3
|56
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-68-67-72
|-10
|400
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
