Collin Morikawa betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Collin Morikawa placed 45th in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, shooting a 4-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 13-16 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) .

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last four trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Morikawa has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 45th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    Morikawa's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20244571-69-70-74-4
    3/9/20231365-73-72-71-7
    3/10/2022MC73-75+4
    3/11/20214171-73-76-66-2

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
    • Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Collin Morikawa has averaged 292.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Morikawa is averaging 0.658 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Morikawa has an average of 6.308 in his past five tournaments.
    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.417 last season, which ranked 19th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.0 yards) ranked 135th, and his 73.9% driving accuracy average ranked first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Morikawa ranked 42nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.292.
    • On the greens, Morikawa delivered a 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a putts-per-round average of 27.80, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 26.79% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance135296.0292.7
    Greens in Regulation %14365.19%70.83%
    Putts Per Round227.8028.1
    Par Breakers2526.79%29.17%
    Bogey Avoidance912.10%9.72%

    Morikawa's best finishes

    • Last season Morikawa took part in 23 tournaments, earning seven top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 91.3%.
    • Last season Morikawa's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He shot 10-under and finished second in that event.
    • Morikawa ranked fourth in the FedExCup standings with 2456 points last season.

    Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 3.812 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he delivered a 5.244 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa produced his best mark last season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (August 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.779.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Morikawa delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.089 (his best mark last season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. That ranked second in the field.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4171.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.2923.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.3740.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1210.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.2036.308

    Morikawa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-70-74-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7570-74-75-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament371-70-69-74-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage965-66-68-72-13200
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-189
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1667-70-72-74-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-65-67-71-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge468-69-67-68-8135
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday268-74-68-71-7400
    June 13-16U.S. Open1470-74-66-72+2130
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1366-63-66-69-16140
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open465-66-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship1673-70-72-71+2115
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2470-68-70-70-6--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2268-71-68-67-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship2870-70-73-74-1118
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship266-63-67-66-220
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5469-67-70-71-3--
    January 2-5The Sentry266-65-62-67-32400
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1769-67-71-70-1160
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1773-72-73-67-356
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-68-67-72-10400

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

