Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 30th in the field at 1.058.

Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 2.433.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout delivered his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2025), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.261.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.193, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.