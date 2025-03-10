PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship. He placed 13th at the par-72 TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in 2024.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Bezuidenhout's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 7-under, over his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 13th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20241369-70-68-70-11
    3/9/20231368-70-69-74-7
    3/11/20214170-72-71-73-2

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once.
    • Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 286.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of 3.260 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout is averaging 2.762 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.466 this season (166th on TOUR). His average driving distance (284.1 yards) ranks 186th, while his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranks 60th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout ranks 151st on TOUR with a mark of -0.449.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.829 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fifth this season, and his 28.19 putts-per-round average ranks 26th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance186284.1286.4
    Greens in Regulation %10667.90%65.83%
    Putts Per Round2628.1928.0
    Par Breakers13221.81%21.39%
    Bogey Avoidance2010.49%10.83%

    Bezuidenhout's best finishes

    • Bezuidenhout has taken part in seven tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • As of now, Bezuidenhout has compiled 246 points, which ranks him 50th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 30th in the field at 1.058.
    • Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 2.433.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout delivered his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2025), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.261.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.193, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.466-0.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.449-1.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green200.4471.929
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.8293.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.3612.762

    Bezuidenhout's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1369-70-68-70-11135
    March 21-24Valspar Championship969-69-72-67-778
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-71-69-71-430
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-70-73-65-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-69-72-72-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-72-70-68-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday472-67-74-72-3325
    June 13-16U.S. Open3272-71-72-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-70-68-64-1278
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D69-1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1670-71-64-69-10--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2270-66-63-71-1037
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2270-66-70-68-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship3374-72-74-69+182
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2971-69-73-74+30
    January 2-5The Sentry4073-70-63-72-1419
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC74-68-71-3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-70-71-71-818
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open467-66-69-66-16123
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3976-71-69-74+220
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4266-71-72-67-812
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1969-75-70-73-155

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

