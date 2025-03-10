Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship. He placed 13th at the par-72 TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in 2024.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Bezuidenhout's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 7-under, over his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 13th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|13
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|3/9/2023
|13
|68-70-69-74
|-7
|3/11/2021
|41
|70-72-71-73
|-2
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once.
- Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 286.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of 3.260 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout is averaging 2.762 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.466 this season (166th on TOUR). His average driving distance (284.1 yards) ranks 186th, while his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranks 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout ranks 151st on TOUR with a mark of -0.449.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.829 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fifth this season, and his 28.19 putts-per-round average ranks 26th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|186
|284.1
|286.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|106
|67.90%
|65.83%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.19
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|132
|21.81%
|21.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|10.49%
|10.83%
Bezuidenhout's best finishes
- Bezuidenhout has taken part in seven tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- As of now, Bezuidenhout has compiled 246 points, which ranks him 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 30th in the field at 1.058.
- Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 2.433.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout delivered his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2025), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.261.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.193, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked fourth in the field.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.466
|-0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.449
|-1.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.447
|1.929
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.829
|3.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.361
|2.762
Bezuidenhout's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|135
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|69-69-72-67
|-7
|78
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-70-73-65
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-72-70-68
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|325
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-71-72-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-70-68-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|16
|70-71-64-69
|-10
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-66-63-71
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|74-72-74-69
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-69-73-74
|+3
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|73-70-63-72
|-14
|19
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-71
|-3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-70-71-71
|-8
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|4
|67-66-69-66
|-16
|123
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|76-71-69-74
|+2
|20
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|42
|66-71-72-67
|-8
|12
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|19
|69-75-70-73
|-1
|55
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
