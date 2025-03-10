PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Chris Kirk of the United States chips on the third green during the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Chris Kirk enters play March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 22nd-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kirk at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Kirk has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 38th.
    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 26th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).

    Kirk's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20242668-70-73-69-8
    3/9/2023MC73-75+4
    3/10/2022MC71-76+3
    3/11/20214872-65-71-79-1
    3/14/20195674-69-72-71-2

    Kirk's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kirk has an average finish of 44th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kirk hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 44th.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Off the tee, Chris Kirk has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -2.733 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kirk is averaging -1.398 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.291, which ranks 50th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.5 yards) ranks 134th, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 86th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk ranks 122nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.141, while he ranks 123rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.13%.
    • On the greens, Kirk's -0.803 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 179th this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 94th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance134297.5299.8
    Greens in Regulation %12367.13%64.51%
    Putts Per Round9428.8828.5
    Par Breakers11822.45%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance11213.43%14.51%

    Kirk's best finishes

    • Kirk is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played seven tournaments).
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • As of now, Kirk has compiled 88 points, which ranks him 112th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, as he put up a 2.211 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
    • Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.440. He finished 56th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.784 (he finished 22nd in that event).
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.951). That ranked 53rd in the field.
    • Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.720) in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. That ranked 22nd in the field.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2910.801
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.1410.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.0480.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting179-0.803-2.733
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.606-1.398

    Kirk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-70-73-69-860
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1674-75-68-73+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1069-67-67-69-12170
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-72-74-71+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-71-72-72+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6371-70-68-69-27
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4468-69-69-74-810
    July 18-20The Open Championship3170-76-69-75+629
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5064-70-71-74-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship973-68-71-69-7310
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2770-74-67-70-30
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3566-68-70-68-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC70-74+2--
    January 2-5The Sentry4474-67-68-70-1317
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    January 16-19The American Express3464-70-73-68-1318
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6269-69-72-74-48
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC72-74+4--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5666-71-69-72-65
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2274-73-72-69E40

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

