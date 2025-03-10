Chris Kirk betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Chris Kirk of the United States chips on the third green during the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Chris Kirk enters play March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 22nd-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard his last time in competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last seven trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Kirk has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 38th.
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 26th after posting a score of 8-under.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Kirk's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|26
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|3/9/2023
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|3/10/2022
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|3/11/2021
|48
|72-65-71-79
|-1
|3/14/2019
|56
|74-69-72-71
|-2
Kirk's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kirk has an average finish of 44th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kirk hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 44th.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- Off the tee, Chris Kirk has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -2.733 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kirk is averaging -1.398 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.291, which ranks 50th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.5 yards) ranks 134th, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 86th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk ranks 122nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.141, while he ranks 123rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.13%.
- On the greens, Kirk's -0.803 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 179th this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 94th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|297.5
|299.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|123
|67.13%
|64.51%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|28.88
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|118
|22.45%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|13.43%
|14.51%
Kirk's best finishes
- Kirk is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played seven tournaments).
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- As of now, Kirk has compiled 88 points, which ranks him 112th in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, as he put up a 2.211 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
- Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.440. He finished 56th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.784 (he finished 22nd in that event).
- At The American Express in January 2025, Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.951). That ranked 53rd in the field.
- Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.720) in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. That ranked 22nd in the field.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.291
|0.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.141
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.048
|0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|179
|-0.803
|-2.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.606
|-1.398
Kirk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|60
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|74-75-68-73
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|170
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-72-74-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-71-72-72
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|71-70-68-69
|-2
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|68-69-69-74
|-8
|10
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|70-76-69-75
|+6
|29
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|64-70-71-74
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|9
|73-68-71-69
|-7
|310
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|27
|70-74-67-70
|-3
|0
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|44
|74-67-68-70
|-13
|17
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|64-70-73-68
|-13
|18
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|62
|69-69-72-74
|-4
|8
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|66-71-69-72
|-6
|5
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|22
|74-73-72-69
|E
|40
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
