Chris Kirk betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, as he put up a 2.211 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.

Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.440. He finished 56th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.784 (he finished 22nd in that event).

At The American Express in January 2025, Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.951). That ranked 53rd in the field.