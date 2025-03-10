Adam Hadwin betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Hadwin has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Hadwin has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.

Adam Hadwin has averaged 302.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hadwin has an average of -0.699 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.