PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
50M AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Adam Hadwin hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 45th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Hadwin's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 4-under, over his last seven appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • In 2024, Hadwin missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).

    Hadwin's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC75-73+4
    3/9/20231371-70-69-71-7
    3/10/2022972-72-70-67-7
    3/11/20212974-69-71-70-4
    3/14/2019MC76-75+7

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hadwin has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • Adam Hadwin has averaged 302.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has an average of -0.699 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadwin has an average of -1.299 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hadwin .

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.165 this season, which ranks 133rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranks 136th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin has a -0.246 mark (133rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hadwin has registered a -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR, while he ranks 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.52. He has broken par 24.00% of the time (74th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136297.3302.3
    Greens in Regulation %16464.00%59.48%
    Putts Per Round5428.5228.4
    Par Breakers7424.00%23.20%
    Bogey Avoidance14714.67%16.34%

    Hadwin's best finishes

    • Although Hadwin has not won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
    • With 136 points, Hadwin currently ranks 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.085. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.050 mark ranked 34th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.206.
    • At The Sentry in January 2025, Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.289), which ranked 10th in the field.
    • Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.165-0.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.246-0.817
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green520.2260.939
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.068-0.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.253-1.299

    Hadwin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-71-68-69-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5375-73-82-70+1211
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4267-70-70-72-518
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-14146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5271-71-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship6068-72-71-69-48
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday366-72-72-74-4350
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2769-69-64-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3469-65-68-69-920
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-77+10--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-68+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2866-67-68-70-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5071-71-67-70-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship4176-68-75-72+358
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC75-71+4--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5369-69-71-70-3--
    January 2-5The Sentry2967-69-68-70-1834
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5965-71-69-70-55
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-70-71-6--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6572-73-71-70-27
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open968-66-70-66-1475
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC83-71+10--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4575-69-76-73+516

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    E

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -8

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T8

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T11

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T15

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW