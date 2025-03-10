Adam Hadwin betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Adam Hadwin hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 45th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard his last time in competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Hadwin's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 4-under, over his last seven appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In 2024, Hadwin missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Hadwin's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|3/9/2023
|13
|71-70-69-71
|-7
|3/10/2022
|9
|72-72-70-67
|-7
|3/11/2021
|29
|74-69-71-70
|-4
|3/14/2019
|MC
|76-75
|+7
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Hadwin has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- Adam Hadwin has averaged 302.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has an average of -0.699 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadwin has an average of -1.299 in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.165 this season, which ranks 133rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranks 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin has a -0.246 mark (133rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hadwin has registered a -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR, while he ranks 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.52. He has broken par 24.00% of the time (74th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|297.3
|302.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|64.00%
|59.48%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.52
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|74
|24.00%
|23.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|147
|14.67%
|16.34%
Hadwin's best finishes
- Although Hadwin has not won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
- With 136 points, Hadwin currently ranks 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.085. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.050 mark ranked 34th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.206.
- At The Sentry in January 2025, Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.289), which ranked 10th in the field.
- Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.165
|-0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.246
|-0.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|52
|0.226
|0.939
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.068
|-0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.253
|-1.299
Hadwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-73-82-70
|+12
|11
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|18
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-141
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|71-71-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|68-72-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|66-72-72-74
|-4
|350
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|69-69-64-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|69-65-68-69
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-67-68-70
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|71-71-67-70
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-75-72
|+3
|58
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|69-69-71-70
|-3
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|29
|67-69-68-70
|-18
|34
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|65-71-69-70
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-71
|-6
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|65
|72-73-71-70
|-2
|7
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|9
|68-66-70-66
|-14
|75
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|83-71
|+10
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|45
|75-69-76-73
|+5
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
