53M AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 16th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • This is Gotterup's first time playing at THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Gotterup has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chris Gotterup has averaged 314.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Gotterup is averaging 0.654 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -0.916 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Gotterup .

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.187 (139th) this season, while his average driving distance of 312.0 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 132nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.236.
    • On the greens, Gotterup's 0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 86th this season, and his 29.35 putts-per-round average ranks 144th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance27312.0314.7
    Greens in Regulation %1972.95%68.65%
    Putts Per Round14429.3528.6
    Par Breakers9423.43%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance4511.59%12.70%

    Gotterup's best finishes

    • Gotterup has played eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut three times (37.5%).
    • Gotterup, who has 73 points, currently ranks 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.750.
    • Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.403 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking in the field at 0.207. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.881, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.115) in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked 49th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.187-0.712
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.2360.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180-0.554-1.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.0900.654
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.887-0.916

    Gotterup's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-75-70+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5767-74-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-13931
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-69-65-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic166-64-65-67-22300
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-70+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6175-65-68-69-38
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-69-68-77-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC66-77+3--
    July 25-283M Open5969-69-71-72-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2265-69-69-67-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4571-67-71-67-8--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7172-69-77-66+4--
    January 2-5The Sentry4672-69-71-68-1215
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-75-67-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2571-69-73-75E31
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-71-1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-66-4--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open1663-70-70-70-1527

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

