Chris Gotterup betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Chris Gotterup hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 16th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open his last time in competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- This is Gotterup's first time playing at THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Gotterup has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Chris Gotterup has averaged 314.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Gotterup is averaging 0.654 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -0.916 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.187 (139th) this season, while his average driving distance of 312.0 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 132nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.236.
- On the greens, Gotterup's 0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 86th this season, and his 29.35 putts-per-round average ranks 144th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|312.0
|314.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|72.95%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.35
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|94
|23.43%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|45
|11.59%
|12.70%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup has played eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut three times (37.5%).
- Gotterup, who has 73 points, currently ranks 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.750.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.403 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking in the field at 0.207. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.881, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.115) in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked 49th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.187
|-0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.236
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|180
|-0.554
|-1.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.090
|0.654
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.887
|-0.916
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-139
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
|300
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|75-65-68-69
|-3
|8
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-69-68-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|45
|71-67-71-67
|-8
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|71
|72-69-77-66
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|46
|72-69-71-68
|-12
|15
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-75-67
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-69-73-75
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|16
|63-70-70-70
|-15
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.