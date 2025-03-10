Chris Gotterup betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.750.

Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.403 (he finished 25th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking in the field at 0.207. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.881, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.