Charley Hoffman betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Charley Hoffman hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 25th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches his last time in competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last six trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Hoffman has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- Hoffman missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent go-round at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Hoffman's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|3/10/2022
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|3/11/2021
|17
|70-68-76-67
|-7
|3/14/2019
|MC
|75-77
|+8
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Hoffman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Charley Hoffman has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Hoffman is averaging -1.138 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoffman has an average of 0.493 in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.241 ranks 58th on TOUR this season, and his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoffman has a 0.576 mark (19th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hoffman's -0.734 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 172nd this season, while he averages 29.00 putts per round (105th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|310.0
|306.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|70.00%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|105
|29.00
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|79
|23.89%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|72
|12.50%
|12.85%
Hoffman's best finishes
- Hoffman has taken part in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- With 172 points, Hoffman currently ranks 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.801 (he finished 59th in that tournament).
- Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.270. He finished 59th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.738 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.600, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 25th in the field (he finished 25th in that event).
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.241
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.576
|1.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.045
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.734
|-1.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.128
|0.493
Hoffman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|72-70-77-71
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-20
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|65-75-74-69
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|73-67-76-65
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-68-70-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|68-71-72-69
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-67-68
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|66-74
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|65
|70-71-69-71
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|71-65-68-71
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|5
|65-63-69-71
|-20
|105
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-75-71-72
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|25
|65-69-71-68
|-11
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.