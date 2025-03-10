PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
53M AGO

Charley Hoffman betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Charley Hoffman hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 25th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hoffman at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last six trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Hoffman has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 24th.
    • Hoffman missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent go-round at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).

    Hoffman's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC75-74+5
    3/10/2022MC74-73+3
    3/11/20211770-68-76-67-7
    3/14/2019MC75-77+8

    Hoffman's recent performances

    • Hoffman has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hoffman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Charley Hoffman has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hoffman is averaging -1.138 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoffman has an average of 0.493 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hoffman .

    Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoffman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.241 ranks 58th on TOUR this season, and his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 101st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoffman has a 0.576 mark (19th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hoffman's -0.734 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 172nd this season, while he averages 29.00 putts per round (105th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance38310.0306.8
    Greens in Regulation %6070.00%66.67%
    Putts Per Round10529.0028.6
    Par Breakers7923.89%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance7212.50%12.85%

    Hoffman's best finishes

    • Hoffman has taken part in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • With 172 points, Hoffman currently ranks 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.801 (he finished 59th in that tournament).
    • Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.270. He finished 59th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.738 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.600, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 25th in the field (he finished 25th in that event).

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.2410.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5761.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green850.0450.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.734-1.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.1280.493

    Hoffman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6972-70-77-71+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-68-69-67-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1165-68-65-70-2031
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5065-75-74-69+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-73-2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5770-67-70-67-65
    July 25-283M Open5973-67-76-65-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-68-70-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship2668-71-72-69-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2868-70-67-68-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC66-74-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6570-71-69-71+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3071-68-67-70-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5971-65-68-71-55
    January 16-19The American Express565-63-69-71-20105
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2570-75-71-72E31
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-70-1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2565-69-71-68-1131

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

