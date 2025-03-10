Charley Hoffman betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.801 (he finished 59th in that tournament).

Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.270. He finished 59th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.738 mark ranked ninth in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.600, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.