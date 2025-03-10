PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips takes to the links in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Phillips at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Phillips is playing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Phillips' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Phillips has an average finish of 51st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Phillips has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of 0 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Chandler Phillips has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging -0.904 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Phillips is averaging -3.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.190, which ranks 140th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranks 118th, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 81st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips has a -0.604 average that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 187th with a 59.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Phillips' -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 133rd this season, while he averages 28.58 putts per round (59th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance118299.4295.9
    Greens in Regulation %18759.65%58.82%
    Putts Per Round5928.5828.3
    Par Breakers17519.59%21.24%
    Bogey Avoidance15314.91%15.03%

    Phillips' best finishes

    • Phillips has participated in six tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Currently, Phillips has 27 points, ranking him 162nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 29th in the field at 1.216.
    • Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 32nd in the field with a mark of 1.667. He finished 34th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.767.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Phillips recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.754, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 34th in the field (he finished 34th in that event).
    • Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. That ranked 34th in the field.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.190-0.665
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.604-0.983
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.300-0.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.312-0.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-1.405-3.033

    Phillips' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-70-69-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4574-67-67-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5568-69-77-68-210
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-69-72-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1270-69-69-69-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-70-68-64-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-72-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4464-68-70-71-1112
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3867-69-71-66-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-70-69-70-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3365-69-72-68-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC67-73-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3370-69-68-66-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2072-66-68-68-14--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1166-71-69-64-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-73+5--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-73-65-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open7071-74-78-79+143
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4969-70-69-71-57
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3466-69-68-72-917
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-74+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

