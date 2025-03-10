Chandler Phillips betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 29th in the field at 1.216.

Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 32nd in the field with a mark of 1.667. He finished 34th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.767.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Phillips recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.754, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 34th in the field (he finished 34th in that event).