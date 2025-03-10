Chandler Phillips betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips takes to the links in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Phillips is playing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Phillips' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Phillips has an average finish of 51st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Phillips has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of 0 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Chandler Phillips has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging -0.904 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Phillips is averaging -3.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.190, which ranks 140th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranks 118th, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips has a -0.604 average that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 187th with a 59.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips' -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 133rd this season, while he averages 28.58 putts per round (59th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|299.4
|295.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|187
|59.65%
|58.82%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.58
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|175
|19.59%
|21.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|153
|14.91%
|15.03%
Phillips' best finishes
- Phillips has participated in six tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Currently, Phillips has 27 points, ranking him 162nd in the FedExCup standings.
Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 29th in the field at 1.216.
- Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 32nd in the field with a mark of 1.667. He finished 34th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.767.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Phillips recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.754, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 34th in the field (he finished 34th in that event).
- Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. That ranked 34th in the field.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.190
|-0.665
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.604
|-0.983
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.300
|-0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.312
|-0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.405
|-3.033
Phillips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-69-72-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-70-68-64
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|64-68-70-71
|-11
|12
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-69-71-66
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|65-69-72-68
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|70-69-68-66
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|72-66-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|66-71-69-64
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-73-65
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|71-74-78-79
|+14
|3
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-70-69-71
|-5
|7
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|66-69-68-72
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
