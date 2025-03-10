Chad Ramey betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16 after a 26th-place finish at the Puerto Rico Open.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Ramey's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 5-under, over his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Ramey's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|3/9/2023
|27
|64-75-68-76
|-5
Ramey's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Ramey has an average finish of 36th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Chad Ramey has averaged 292.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -0.870 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.160 (130th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.6 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 58th on TOUR with a mark of 0.320.
- On the greens, Ramey has registered a -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a putts-per-round average of 29.05, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 20.63% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|295.6
|292.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|69.58%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.05
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|160
|20.63%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|11.64%
|11.81%
Ramey's best finishes
- Ramey has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Currently, Ramey has 44 points, ranking him 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he put up a 0.417 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.692 (he finished 34th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best performance this season was at The American Express, where his 1.071 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.513). That ranked 22nd in the field.
- Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (which ranked him 34th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 34th.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.160
|-0.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.320
|1.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.367
|-1.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.149
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.356
|-0.870
Ramey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-25
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-69-71
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-69-68-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-64-73-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|71-70-76-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|69-66-64-71
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|65-69-67-70
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|76-66-74-68
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|70-67-65-74
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-73-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|48
|70-74-75-73
|+4
|9
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|67-71-70-67
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|26
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
