Chad Ramey betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he put up a 0.417 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.692 (he finished 34th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best performance this season was at The American Express, where his 1.071 mark ranked in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.513). That ranked 22nd in the field.