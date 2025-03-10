PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16 after a 26th-place finish at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Ramey at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Ramey's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 5-under, over his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Ramey's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC73-76+5
    3/9/20232764-75-68-76-5

    Ramey's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Ramey has an average finish of 36th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chad Ramey has averaged 292.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -0.870 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Ramey .

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.160 (130th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.6 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 58th on TOUR with a mark of 0.320.
    • On the greens, Ramey has registered a -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a putts-per-round average of 29.05, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 20.63% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance150295.6292.7
    Greens in Regulation %7569.58%69.44%
    Putts Per Round10829.0529.3
    Par Breakers16020.63%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance4811.64%11.81%

    Ramey's best finishes

    • Ramey has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Currently, Ramey has 44 points, ranking him 150th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he put up a 0.417 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.692 (he finished 34th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best performance this season was at The American Express, where his 1.071 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.513). That ranked 22nd in the field.
    • Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (which ranked him 34th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 34th.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.160-0.761
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.3201.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green161-0.367-1.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.1490.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.356-0.870

    Ramey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-25163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2468-70-66-70-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4567-69-69-71-126
    July 25-283M Open2468-69-68-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-64-73-74-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship5871-70-76-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2169-66-64-71-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2365-69-67-70-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4667-69-71-69-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6076-66-74-68-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2970-67-65-74-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-73-68-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4870-74-75-73+49
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC75-72+5--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3467-71-70-67-917
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open2667-69-65-73-1418

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    E

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -8

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T8

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T11

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T15

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW