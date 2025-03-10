Carson Young betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking in the field at 2.183. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.841 (he finished 29th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.823 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.964, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.