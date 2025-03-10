PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Carson Young betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the Puerto Rico Open, Carson Young finished the weekend at 17-under, good for a 10th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 aiming for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Young at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Young has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).

    Young's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC71-75+2

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Young has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Carson Young has averaged 291.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging -1.301 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Young is averaging -3.697 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.328 this season (42nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranks 136th, while his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 152nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.469.
    • On the greens, Young's -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 146th this season, and his 29.30 putts-per-round average ranks 139th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136297.3291.1
    Greens in Regulation %9068.89%65.87%
    Putts Per Round13929.3029.8
    Par Breakers11922.22%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance5411.94%12.70%

    Young's best finishes

    • Although Young hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Currently, Young ranks 125th in the FedExCup standings with 70 points.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking in the field at 2.183. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.841 (he finished 29th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.823 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.964, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.794) at The American Express in January 2025. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.3280.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.469-2.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.099-0.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.399-1.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.639-3.697

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-69-67-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-75+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-69-67-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-69-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic567-65-66-63-23105
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    July 25-283M Open7168-72-76-69+13
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4870-68-69-70-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1165-67-69-68-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3769-68-68-69-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship272-61-67-65-23--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6268-72-70-73-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3570-71-70-64-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-69-2--
    January 16-19The American Express2965-68-70-71-1427
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-78+10--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open5771-69-71-69-45
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC74-73+5--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open1068-65-70-68-1739

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

