Carson Young betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Puerto Rico Open, Carson Young finished the weekend at 17-under, good for a 10th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 aiming for a higher finish.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Young has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Young's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|71-75
|+2
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Young has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Carson Young has averaged 291.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging -1.301 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Young is averaging -3.697 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.328 this season (42nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranks 136th, while his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 152nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.469.
- On the greens, Young's -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 146th this season, and his 29.30 putts-per-round average ranks 139th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|297.3
|291.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|68.89%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.30
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|119
|22.22%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|11.94%
|12.70%
Young's best finishes
- Although Young hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Currently, Young ranks 125th in the FedExCup standings with 70 points.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking in the field at 2.183. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.841 (he finished 29th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.823 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.964, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.794) at The American Express in January 2025. That ranked seventh in the field.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.328
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.469
|-2.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.099
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.399
|-1.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.639
|-3.697
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|67-65-66-63
|-23
|105
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|71
|68-72-76-69
|+1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|72-61-67-65
|-23
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|62
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|70-71-70-64
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|65-68-70-71
|-14
|27
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|5
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|68-65-70-68
|-17
|39
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.