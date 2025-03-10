PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Camilo Villegas starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2024 at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    Latest odds for Villegas at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Villegas missed the cut in his only recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Villegas' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC73-82+11

    Villegas' recent performances

    • Villegas has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Villegas has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.
    • Camilo Villegas has averaged 301.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has an average of -0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas is averaging 1.971 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Villegas .

    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.094 ranks 119th on TOUR this season, and his 54.9% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas has a 0.596 average that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 71.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Villegas' -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 139th this season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranks 120th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance92303.6301.0
    Greens in Regulation %4371.18%71.83%
    Putts Per Round12029.1329.1
    Par Breakers2726.04%27.38%
    Bogey Avoidance17115.97%15.48%

    Villegas' best finishes

    • Villegas hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
    • With 93 points, Villegas currently sits 108th in the FedExCup standings.

    Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking in the field at 0.632.
    • Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he put up a 3.248 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best mark this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.381.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.196, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.640) in January 2025 at The American Express, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.094-0.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.5962.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.2580.628
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.344-0.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.4161.971

    Villegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-82+11--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3574-75-76-69+624
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-74+3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5776-74-72-71+9--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5467-71-70-72-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4772-68-66-73-5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC73-71+2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71+1--
    January 16-19The American Express772-62-69-66-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4466-70-71-71-611
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC66-72-4--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico OpenMC72-68-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

