Camilo Villegas betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Camilo Villegas starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2024 at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Villegas missed the cut in his only recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Villegas' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|73-82
|+11
Villegas' recent performances
- Villegas has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Villegas has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.
- Camilo Villegas has averaged 301.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has an average of -0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas is averaging 1.971 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.094 ranks 119th on TOUR this season, and his 54.9% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas has a 0.596 average that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 71.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas' -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 139th this season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranks 120th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|303.6
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|71.18%
|71.83%
|Putts Per Round
|120
|29.13
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|27
|26.04%
|27.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|15.97%
|15.48%
Villegas' best finishes
- Villegas hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- With 93 points, Villegas currently sits 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking in the field at 0.632.
- Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he put up a 3.248 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best mark this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.381.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.196, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.640) in January 2025 at The American Express, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.094
|-0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.596
|2.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.258
|0.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.344
|-0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.416
|1.971
Villegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|57
|76-74-72-71
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|67-71-70-72
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|72-62-69-66
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|66-70-71-71
|-6
|11
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
