Camilo Villegas betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking in the field at 0.632.

Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he put up a 3.248 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best mark this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.381.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.196, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.