Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Potgieter has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Potgieter has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has carded an average score of 32-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Aldrich Potgieter has averaged 324.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Potgieter is averaging 2.247 Strokes Gained: Putting.