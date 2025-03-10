Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa putts on the 18th green during the first playoff hole during the final round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Aldrich Potgieter struggled, missing the cut at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. He is trying for a better outcome in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Potgieter is playing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Potgieter has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of 32-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Aldrich Potgieter has averaged 324.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Potgieter is averaging 2.247 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Potgieter is averaging 1.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|324.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|65.93%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|14.81%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Potgieter's best finishes
- Potgieter did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in one tournament).
Potgieter's best Strokes Gained performances
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.323
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Potgieter's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|66-76-67-78
|-1
|46
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|2
|65-61-67-71
|-62
|300
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
