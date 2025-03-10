Cameron Young betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he produced a 3.284 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he delivered a -1.327 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was in January 2025 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.317. He finished eighth in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.398 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.