PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    After he placed 54th in this tournament in 2024, Cameron Young has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, March 13-16.

    Latest odds for Young at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Young has an average finish of 53rd, and an average score of 2-under.
    • In Young's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 54th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    Young's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20245470-69-73-74-2
    3/9/20235171-73-68-74-2
    3/10/2022MC71-77+4

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Young has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 315.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has an average of 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging -1.921 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.393 this season (33rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.7 yards) ranks 34th, while his 50% driving accuracy average ranks 178th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 177th on TOUR with a mark of -1.000.
    • On the greens, Young's 0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 38th this season, and his 28.05 putts-per-round average ranks 12th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance34310.7315.1
    Greens in Regulation %17562.96%59.92%
    Putts Per Round1228.0528.3
    Par Breakers5724.60%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance16615.61%17.06%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young has taken part in seven tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
    • Young, who has 221 points, currently sits 57th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he produced a 3.284 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he delivered a -1.327 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was in January 2025 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.317. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.398 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3931.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green177-1.000-2.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.089-1.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.3900.592
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.306-1.921

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-69-73-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship269-69-68-68-10300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-73-72-73E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6267-71-76-70E8
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-69-71-76+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-71-70-71-37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5076-72-76-77+1313
    June 13-16U.S. Open6773-72-75-74+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship972-66-59-66-17174
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic667-66-67-73-1589
    July 18-20The Open Championship3173-73-71-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2267-62-69-72-1037
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6168-73-74-67+218
    August 22-25BMW Championship4375-71-69-77+450
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1364-75-72-72-5--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational763-69-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry866-67-68-68-23155
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-74-75+2--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7273-73-74-69+15
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1274-64-66-67-1361
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC78-72+6--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC82-71+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    E

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -8

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T8

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T11

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T15

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW