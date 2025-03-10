Cameron Young betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
After he placed 54th in this tournament in 2024, Cameron Young has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, March 13-16.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last three appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Young has an average finish of 53rd, and an average score of 2-under.
- In Young's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 54th after posting a score of 2-under.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Young's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|3/9/2023
|51
|71-73-68-74
|-2
|3/10/2022
|MC
|71-77
|+4
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Young has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
- Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 315.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Young has an average of 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging -1.921 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.393 this season (33rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.7 yards) ranks 34th, while his 50% driving accuracy average ranks 178th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 177th on TOUR with a mark of -1.000.
- On the greens, Young's 0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 38th this season, and his 28.05 putts-per-round average ranks 12th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|310.7
|315.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|175
|62.96%
|59.92%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.05
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|57
|24.60%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|15.61%
|17.06%
Young's best finishes
- Young has taken part in seven tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
- Young, who has 221 points, currently sits 57th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he produced a 3.284 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he delivered a -1.327 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was in January 2025 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.317. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.398 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 12th in the field.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.393
|1.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-1.000
|-2.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.089
|-1.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.390
|0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.306
|-1.921
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|67-71-76-70
|E
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-69-71-76
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|76-72-76-77
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|73-72-75-74
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|72-66-59-66
|-17
|174
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|67-66-67-73
|-15
|89
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-71-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-62-69-72
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-73-74-67
|+2
|18
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|43
|75-71-69-77
|+4
|50
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|64-75-72-72
|-5
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|7
|63-69-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|66-67-68-68
|-23
|155
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-74-75
|+2
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|72
|73-73-74-69
|+1
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|74-64-66-67
|-13
|61
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|82-71
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.