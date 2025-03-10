PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
53M AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Cam Davis looks to show better in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2024 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Davis at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Davis' average finish has been sixth, and his average score 8-under, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • In Davis' most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 17-over.
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Davis' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC79-82+17
    3/9/2023669-70-67-74-8
    3/10/2022MC71-76+3
    3/11/2021MC76-74+6

    Davis' recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Davis has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Davis has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 17-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Cam Davis has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has an average of 0.881 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Davis has an average of 0.749 in his past five tournaments.
    Davis' advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.597 ranks 170th on TOUR this season, and his 55.5% driving accuracy average ranks 130th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis ranks 51st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.366, while he ranks 58th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.06%.
    • On the greens, Davis' 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 35th on TOUR this season, and his 27.94 putts-per-round average ranks 10th. He has broken par 30.86% of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance147296.0295.4
    Greens in Regulation %5870.06%67.06%
    Putts Per Round1027.9428.4
    Par Breakers130.86%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance8112.65%13.49%

    Davis' best finishes

    • Davis hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Currently, Davis sits 27th in the FedExCup standings with 440 points.

    Davis' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Davis produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking 45th in the field at 0.150.
    • Davis put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.945.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 7.057 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.544, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.611) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.597-1.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.3660.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.3771.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3990.881
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.5450.749

    Davis' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-82+17--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-71-68-67-637
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1269-72-73-75+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4970-74-70-67-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-69-72-77+421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-70-69-76+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5073-72-77-79+1313
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-72+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4865-71-69-70-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic168-66-66-70-18500
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-66-66-70-1029
    July 25-283M Open1968-69-65-72-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4070-69-71-67-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship572-70-72-66-8385
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC75-78+11--
    January 2-5The Sentry1373-64-64-69-22105
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 16-19The American Express1869-67-67-69-1647
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am565-68-69-69-17288
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC77-74+7--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

