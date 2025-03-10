Cam Davis betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Over his last five events, Davis has finished in the top five once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Davis has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 17-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Cam Davis has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Davis has an average of 0.881 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.