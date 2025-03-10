C.T. Pan betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.157.

Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709. He finished 42nd in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best mark last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he delivered a 5.577 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.656, which was his best last season. That ranked 11th in the field.