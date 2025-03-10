C.T. Pan betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
C.T. Pan finished 42nd in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, shooting a 5-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 13-16 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) .
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Pan's average finish has been 53rd, and his average score 2-under, over his last five appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In 2024, Pan finished 42nd (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Pan's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|42
|69-68-70-76
|-5
|3/10/2022
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|3/11/2021
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|3/14/2019
|72
|72-70-74-76
|+4
Pan's recent performances
- Pan has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Pan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, C.T. Pan has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Pan has an average of -1.590 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pan has an average of 0.815 in his past five tournaments.
Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.023 last season ranked 114th on TOUR, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pan sported a 0.159 mark (81st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Pan's 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 89th last season, while he averaged 29.05 putts per round (98th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|294.4
|294.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|67.80%
|68.83%
|Putts Per Round
|98
|29.05
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|92
|24.39%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|105
|14.69%
|12.96%
Pan's best finishes
- Pan teed off in 23 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Last season Pan's best performance came when he shot 24-under and finished second at the John Deere Classic.
- Pan's 455 points last season placed him 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Pan's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.157.
- Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709. He finished 42nd in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best mark last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he delivered a 5.577 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.656, which was his best last season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.023
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.159
|0.829
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.360
|1.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.045
|-1.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.541
|0.815
Pan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|69-68-70-76
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-72-73-72
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-68-74
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-70-68-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|65-63-68-64
|-24
|208
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|69-65-72-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|67
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|67-72-68-64
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|65-66-70-66
|-13
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|70-64-69-67
|-10
|36
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|72-66-73-69
|-4
|5
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|68
|69-69-74-70
|-2
|3
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.