50M AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Byeong Hun An hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following an eighth-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for An at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last five trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, An has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 30th.
    • In 2024, An missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    An's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC69-80+5
    3/9/20233571-70-70-73-4
    3/11/2021MC83-79+18
    3/14/20192666-71-73-71-7

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Byeong Hun An has averaged 303.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • An has an average of -1.161 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An is averaging -1.693 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.517 this season (19th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.0 yards) ranks 66th, while his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 144th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.385, while he ranks 132nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
    • On the greens, An's -0.520 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 156th this season, while he averages 29.09 putts per round (115th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance66305.0303.4
    Greens in Regulation %13266.67%61.81%
    Putts Per Round11529.0928.9
    Par Breakers14421.21%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance3611.36%13.54%

    An's best finishes

    • An has not won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
    • As of now, An has compiled 243 points, which ranks him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.

    An's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, An posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking fifth in the field at 3.480. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
    • An's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.913 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance this season was in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.522. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.566). That ranked 26th in the field.
    • An posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.720) in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.5171.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.385-0.729
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green109-0.058-1.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.520-1.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.446-1.693

    An's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-80+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1670-73-72-75+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6768-66-72-80+27
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson466-67-66-65-20109
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship370-68-71-66-9350
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-72-68-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-73-75+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-78+12--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC65-73-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship1375-71-68-71+1135
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2472-68-66-72-6--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-70-68-69-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-69-71-71-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2169-71-69-69-60
    January 2-5The Sentry3270-70-69-67-1627
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-66-2--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2271-69-72-66-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open7368-70-76-72+23
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC75-79+10--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-73E--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard876-69-70-68-5175

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

