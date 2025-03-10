Byeong Hun An betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, An posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking fifth in the field at 3.480. In that tournament, he finished eighth.

An's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.913 (he finished eighth in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance this season was in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.522. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.566). That ranked 26th in the field.