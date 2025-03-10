Byeong Hun An betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Byeong Hun An hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following an eighth-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard his last time in competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last five trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, An has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 30th.
- In 2024, An missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
An's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|3/9/2023
|35
|71-70-70-73
|-4
|3/11/2021
|MC
|83-79
|+18
|3/14/2019
|26
|66-71-73-71
|-7
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five tournaments.
- Byeong Hun An has averaged 303.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- An has an average of -1.161 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An is averaging -1.693 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.517 this season (19th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.0 yards) ranks 66th, while his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 144th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.385, while he ranks 132nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
- On the greens, An's -0.520 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 156th this season, while he averages 29.09 putts per round (115th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|305.0
|303.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|66.67%
|61.81%
|Putts Per Round
|115
|29.09
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|144
|21.21%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|11.36%
|13.54%
An's best finishes
- An has not won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
- As of now, An has compiled 243 points, which ranks him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.
An's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, An posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking fifth in the field at 3.480. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- An's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.913 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance this season was in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.522. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.566). That ranked 26th in the field.
- An posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.720) in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.517
|1.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.385
|-0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|109
|-0.058
|-1.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.520
|-1.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.446
|-1.693
An's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-73-72-75
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|67
|68-66-72-80
|+2
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|66-67-66-65
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|70-68-71-66
|-9
|350
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|75-71-68-71
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|24
|72-68-66-72
|-6
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-70-68-69
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|21
|69-71-69-69
|-6
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|70-70-69-67
|-16
|27
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|71-69-72-66
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|73
|68-70-76-72
|+2
|3
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|76-69-70-68
|-5
|175
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.