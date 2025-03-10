Bud Cauley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Cauley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.106.

Cauley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.788. He finished 34th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cauley's best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.313. He finished 52nd in that tournament.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Cauley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.163 (his best mark last season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.