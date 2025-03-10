Bud Cauley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
After he placed 47th in this tournament in 2019, Bud Cauley has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, March 13-16.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last two trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Cauley has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 47th.
- Cauley last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2019, finishing 47th with a score of 3-under.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Cauley's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2019
|47
|69-70-76-70
|-3
Cauley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Cauley has an average finish of 33rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Cauley has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Bud Cauley has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cauley has an average of 3.105 in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.176 last season (65th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranked 106th, while his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cauley ranked 80th on TOUR with a mark of 0.161.
- On the greens, Cauley registered a -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.22, and he ranked 175th by breaking par 20.99% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|106
|299.7
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|70.58%
|73.46%
|Putts Per Round
|123
|29.22
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|175
|20.99%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|10.91%
|10.49%
Cauley's best finishes
- Cauley took part in 17 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 58.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Last season Cauley's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot 21-under and finished fifth in that event.
- With 76 points last season, Cauley finished 186th in the FedExCup standings.
Cauley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Cauley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.106.
- Cauley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.788. He finished 34th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cauley's best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.313. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Cauley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.163 (his best mark last season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.
- Cauley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.176
|0.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.161
|1.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.150
|1.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.175
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.313
|3.105
Cauley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-71-68-69
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|72-65-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-72-68-71
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-67-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|66-67-67-67
|-21
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|64-73-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|68-70-68-67
|-9
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|21
|70-68-67-69
|-10
|40
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-67-69-73
|-6
|5
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.