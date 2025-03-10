Brice Garnett betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
In his most recent tournament at the Puerto Rico Open, Brice Garnett finished the weekend at 12-under, good for a 40th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 looking for better results.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last five appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Garnett has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 4-under.
- Garnett finished 35th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2024).
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Garnett's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|35
|71-72-67-72
|-6
|3/10/2022
|50
|67-76-74-71
|E
|3/11/2021
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|3/14/2019
|35
|71-69-73-70
|-5
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Garnett has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Brice Garnett has averaged 291.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging 1.440 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging 3.061 Strokes Gained: Total.
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149, which ranks 75th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.2 yards) ranks 179th, and his 72.6% driving accuracy average ranks third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Garnett ranks 140th on TOUR with a mark of -0.345.
- On the greens, Garnett's 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 81st this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 94th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|179
|288.2
|291.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|73.38%
|71.67%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|28.88
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|85
|23.61%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|9.03%
|9.17%
Garnett's best finishes
- Garnett has taken part in six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut six times (100%).
- With 126 points, Garnett currently sits 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Garnett's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.638 (he finished 11th in that event).
- Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 39th in the field with a mark of 1.122 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Garnett's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.802 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Garnett recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.722, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.
- Garnett posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.149
|0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.345
|-1.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.430
|1.905
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.112
|1.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.346
|3.061
Garnett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-67-72
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|72-67-69-68
|-8
|24
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|71-69-66-70
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|69-67-70-68
|-6
|14
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|71-66-72-71
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|48
|69-71-69-72
|-11
|14
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-67-71-67
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|69-69-69-68
|-13
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|67
|70-69-71-73
|-1
|4
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|11
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|59
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|40
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.