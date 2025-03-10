Brice Garnett betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.638 (he finished 11th in that event).

Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 39th in the field with a mark of 1.122 (he finished 30th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Garnett's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.802 mark ranked third in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Garnett recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.722, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.