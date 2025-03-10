PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brice Garnett betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    In his most recent tournament at the Puerto Rico Open, Brice Garnett finished the weekend at 12-under, good for a 40th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Garnett at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last five appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Garnett has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • Garnett finished 35th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Garnett's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20243571-72-67-72-6
    3/10/20225067-76-74-71E
    3/11/2021MC74-71+1
    3/14/20193571-69-73-70-5

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Garnett has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brice Garnett has averaged 291.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging 1.440 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging 3.061 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Garnett .

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149, which ranks 75th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.2 yards) ranks 179th, and his 72.6% driving accuracy average ranks third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Garnett ranks 140th on TOUR with a mark of -0.345.
    • On the greens, Garnett's 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 81st this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 94th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance179288.2291.8
    Greens in Regulation %1473.38%71.67%
    Putts Per Round9428.8828.6
    Par Breakers8523.61%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance59.03%9.17%

    Garnett's best finishes

    • Garnett has taken part in six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut six times (100%).
    • With 126 points, Garnett currently sits 87th in the FedExCup standings.

    Garnett's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.638 (he finished 11th in that event).
    • Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 39th in the field with a mark of 1.122 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Garnett's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.802 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Garnett recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.722, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.
    • Garnett posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.1490.950
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.345-1.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.4301.905
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.1121.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.3463.061

    Garnett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-67-72-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-68-66-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-65-3--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3572-67-69-68-824
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3468-69-70-65-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-71+6--
    July 25-283M Open3371-69-66-70-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4169-67-70-68-614
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6371-66-72-71-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC75-66-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    January 2-5The Sentry4869-71-69-72-1114
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3066-67-71-67-924
    January 16-19The American Express3469-69-69-68-1318
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6770-69-71-73-14
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1166-67-69-69-1359
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open4070-67-68-71-129

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

