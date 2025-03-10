PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Brian Harman seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship. He placed second at the par-72 TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in 2024.

    Latest odds for Harman at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Harman has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 29th.
    • Harman finished second (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    Harman's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024272-65-64-68-19
    3/9/20234473-71-70-71-3
    3/10/20226368-74-75-75+4
    3/11/2021367-71-69-69-12
    3/14/2019866-69-71-70-12

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Harman has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
    • Brian Harman has averaged 291.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has an average of -0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Harman has an average of 1.637 in his past five tournaments.
    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.076 this season (112th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.6 yards) ranks 172nd, while his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman has a 0.263 mark (62nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Harman has registered a -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 137th on TOUR, while he ranks 164th with a putts-per-round average of 29.61. He has broken par 21.15% of the time (150th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance172290.6291.3
    Greens in Regulation %3271.68%70.00%
    Putts Per Round16429.6129.3
    Par Breakers15021.15%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance2410.75%10.56%

    Harman's best finishes

    • Harman has taken part in eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • With 183 points, Harman currently sits 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Harman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.165 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • Harman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.737.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.229.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Harman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.302, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
    • Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.076-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2631.738
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green650.1330.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.332-0.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.0111.637

    Harman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship272-65-64-68-19358
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-73-72-68-430
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC81-72+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-70-64-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4774-71-76-70+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-68-68-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2466-69-72-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3377-69-71-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-71-71-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship967-69-65-62-17174
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-67-69-66-1139
    July 18-20The Open Championship6073-73-72-77+118
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4569-67-69-70-510
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5069-66-75-69-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship2572-69-71-73-3142
    November 21-24The RSM Classic2570-70-69-64-9--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1270-72-72-68-6--
    January 2-5The Sentry5875-74-70-70-39
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2166-67-66-71-1036
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC68-71-73-4--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5371-72-69-70-611
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2569-66-70-70-931
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1776-71-70-68-356
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3265-68-69-72-1021
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4073-74-73-72+419

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

