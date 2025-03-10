Brian Harman betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Brian Harman seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship. He placed second at the par-72 TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) in 2024.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last seven trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Harman has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 29th.
- Harman finished second (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2024).
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Harman's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|3/9/2023
|44
|73-71-70-71
|-3
|3/10/2022
|63
|68-74-75-75
|+4
|3/11/2021
|3
|67-71-69-69
|-12
|3/14/2019
|8
|66-69-71-70
|-12
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Harman has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
- Brian Harman has averaged 291.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has an average of -0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Harman has an average of 1.637 in his past five tournaments.
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.076 this season (112th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.6 yards) ranks 172nd, while his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman has a 0.263 mark (62nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Harman has registered a -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 137th on TOUR, while he ranks 164th with a putts-per-round average of 29.61. He has broken par 21.15% of the time (150th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|172
|290.6
|291.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|71.68%
|70.00%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.61
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|150
|21.15%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|24
|10.75%
|10.56%
Harman's best finishes
- Harman has taken part in eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- With 183 points, Harman currently sits 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Harman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.165 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- Harman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.737.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.229.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Harman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.302, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
- Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 21st in the field.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.076
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.263
|1.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.133
|0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.332
|-0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.011
|1.637
Harman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-73-72-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-70-64
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|74-71-76-70
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-68-68-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|66-69-72-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|77-69-71-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-71-71-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-69-65-62
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-67-69-66
|-11
|39
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|60
|73-73-72-77
|+11
|8
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-69-71-73
|-3
|142
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|70-70-69-64
|-9
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|70-72-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|58
|75-74-70-70
|-3
|9
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|66-67-66-71
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-73
|-4
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|53
|71-72-69-70
|-6
|11
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|69-66-70-70
|-9
|31
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|17
|76-71-70-68
|-3
|56
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|32
|65-68-69-72
|-10
|21
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|40
|73-74-73-72
|+4
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.