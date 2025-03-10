Brian Harman betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.165 mark ranked seventh in the field.

Harman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.737.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.229.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Harman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.302, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 17th in that event).