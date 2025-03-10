Brian Campbell betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Campbell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he put up a 0.942 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished first in that event.

Campbell posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking fourth in the field at 5.833. In that event, he finished first.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campbell's best effort this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.466. He finished first in that tournament.

At The American Express in January 2025, Campbell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.252, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 51st.