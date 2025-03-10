Brian Campbell betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA - JUNE 20: Amateur Brian Campbell of the United States hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the 115th U.S. Open Championship at Chambers Bay on June 20, 2015 in University Place, Washington. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Brian Campbell struggled, missing the cut at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. He is aiming for a bounce-back performance in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Campbell is competing at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Campbell's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Campbell has finished first once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Campbell has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -27 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Brian Campbell has averaged 263.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Campbell is averaging 1.085 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campbell has an average of 1.606 in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.848 this season (179th on TOUR). His average driving distance (276.2 yards) ranks 188th, while his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campbell has a 0.365 mark (52nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a putts-per-round average of 28.12, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 26.47% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|188
|276.2
|263.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|66.99%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|21
|28.12
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|22
|26.47%
|26.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|70
|12.42%
|12.85%
Campbell's best finishes
- Campbell has played six tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also collected .
- In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Campbell, who has 514 points, currently sits 20th in the FedExCup standings.
Campbell's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Campbell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he put up a 0.942 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Campbell posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking fourth in the field at 5.833. In that event, he finished first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campbell's best effort this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.466. He finished first in that tournament.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Campbell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.252, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 51st.
- Campbell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|179
|-0.848
|-2.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.365
|0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.760
|2.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.437
|1.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.714
|1.606
Campbell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-75-74
|+12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|67
|-3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|70-69-67-71
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|1
|65-65-64-70
|-62
|500
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|48
|68-68-66-75
|-7
|8
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.