Billy Horschel betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Billy Horschel enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, trying for better results March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Over his last seven trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Horschel has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 40th.
- In 2024, Horschel missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Horschel's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|3/9/2023
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|3/10/2022
|W/D
|74-70
|E
|3/11/2021
|58
|71-73-71-74
|+1
|3/14/2019
|26
|69-70-73-69
|-7
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Billy Horschel has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Horschel has an average of 0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 0.060 Strokes Gained: Total.
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.290 ranks 150th on TOUR this season, and his 56.5% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 77th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.168, while he ranks 137th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.44%.
- On the greens, Horschel's -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 107th this season, and his 28.29 putts-per-round average ranks 34th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|116
|299.7
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|66.44%
|60.32%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.29
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|114
|22.69%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|72
|12.50%
|14.68%
Horschel's best finishes
- Horschel has participated in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
- With 232 points, Horschel currently ranks 55th in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 0.854 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.160. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he put up a 3.924 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.107, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
- Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.985) in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.290
|-1.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.168
|0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|-0.021
|-0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.057
|0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.200
|0.060
Horschel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|71-68-67-64
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-69-66-63
|-23
|300
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|76-72-72-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-71-67-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-74-76-71
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|73-67-74-74
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-68-69-68
|-7
|375
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|62-68-71-67
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|68-65-70-67
|-10
|290
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|71-74-68-71
|-4
|156
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|73-69-71-66
|-5
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|51
|72-69-69-72
|-10
|13
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|66-68-67-72
|-15
|37
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|9
|72-65-70-66
|-15
|152
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|25
|66-70-67-70
|-11
|31
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.