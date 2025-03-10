Billy Horschel betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 0.854 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.160. He finished ninth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he put up a 3.924 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 25th in that event.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.107, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.