PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Billy Horschel enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, trying for better results March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Horschel at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to THE PLAYERS Championship, Horschel has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 40th.
    • In 2024, Horschel missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Horschel's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC71-74+1
    3/9/2023MC73-79+8
    3/10/2022W/D74-70E
    3/11/20215871-73-71-74+1
    3/14/20192669-70-73-69-7

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Billy Horschel has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Horschel has an average of 0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 0.060 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Horschel .

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.290 ranks 150th on TOUR this season, and his 56.5% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 77th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.168, while he ranks 137th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.44%.
    • On the greens, Horschel's -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 107th this season, and his 28.29 putts-per-round average ranks 34th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance116299.7300.0
    Greens in Regulation %13766.44%60.32%
    Putts Per Round3428.2928.3
    Par Breakers11422.69%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance7212.50%14.68%

    Horschel's best finishes

    • Horschel has participated in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
    • With 232 points, Horschel currently ranks 55th in the FedExCup standings.

    Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 0.854 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.160. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he put up a 3.924 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.107, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
    • Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.985) in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.290-1.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1680.786
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green98-0.021-0.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.0570.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.2000.060

    Horschel's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-72-71-67-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open771-68-67-64-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship167-69-66-63-23300
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5276-72-72-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-69-69-64-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-71-67-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1569-74-76-71+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open4173-67-74-74+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5572-67-70-67-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship272-68-69-68-7375
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship762-68-71-67-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1068-65-70-67-10290
    August 22-25BMW Championship2271-74-68-71-4156
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2373-69-71-66-50
    January 2-5The Sentry5172-69-69-72-1013
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-67-2--
    January 16-19The American Express2166-68-67-72-1537
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am972-65-70-66-15152
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC75-74+5--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2566-70-67-70-1131
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-74+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    E

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -8

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T8

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T11

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T15

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW