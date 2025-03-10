Ben Silverman betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.422. He finished 69th in that event.

Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he produced a 2.895 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 2.710 mark ranked in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.462, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 69th in that event.