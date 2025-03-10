Ben Silverman betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Ben Silverman struggled, missing the cut at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He is looking for better results in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Silverman has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Silverman's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|72-74
|+2
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Silverman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, he finished -11 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Ben Silverman has averaged 305.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging -0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging 0.489 Strokes Gained: Total.
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.190, which ranks 66th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.6 yards) ranks 70th, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman ranks 168th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.709, while he ranks 151st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.36%.
- On the greens, Silverman's 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 85th this season, while he averages 28.82 putts per round (83rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|70
|304.6
|305.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|65.36%
|65.38%
|Putts Per Round
|83
|28.82
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|154
|20.92%
|21.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|100
|13.07%
|14.10%
Silverman's best finishes
- Silverman, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 33.3%.
- With 52 points, Silverman currently sits 139th in the FedExCup standings.
Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.422. He finished 69th in that event.
- Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he produced a 2.895 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 2.710 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.462, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 69th in that event.
- Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.190
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.709
|-0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.435
|1.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.094
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.010
|0.489
Silverman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|81
|71-72-79-73
|+7
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|69-73-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-71-70-68
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|67-70-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|66-68-67-65
|-18
|48
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-67-72
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|68-68-71-73
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|68-71-65-71
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|59
|64-71-75-71
|-3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|69-68-68-71
|-4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|69
|69-68-71-69
|-3
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-74
|+2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|16
|73-66-65-69
|-11
|49
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.