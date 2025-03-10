Ben Kohles betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Ben Kohles hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 34th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open his last time in competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Kohles has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 9-over and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Kohles' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|80-73
|+9
Kohles' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kohles has an average finish of 27th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Kohles has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five appearances.
- Ben Kohles has averaged 292.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has an average of 2.334 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging 1.741 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.297, which ranks 48th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 143rd, and his 75% driving accuracy average ranks first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 118th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.104, while he ranks 27th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.94%.
- On the greens, Kohles' 0.535 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 23rd this season, while he averages 28.45 putts per round (48th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|296.7
|292.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|71.94%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.45
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|26
|26.11%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|11.94%
|12.15%
Kohles' best finishes
- Kohles has taken part in six tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- As of now, Kohles has compiled 86 points, which ranks him 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 1.976. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Kohles produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 21st in the field at 3.107. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles put up his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 1.131.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.112, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 14th in the field.
- Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which ranked 25th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.297
|1.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.104
|-1.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.181
|-0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.535
|2.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.548
|1.741
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-71-73-78
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|77-68-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|67-70-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|64
|69-68-77-76
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-64-71-75
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|70-65-72-74
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|65-69-74-66
|-6
|6
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|70-65-72-66
|-15
|37
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|70-68-70-65
|-11
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|34
|69-68-71-67
|-13
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
