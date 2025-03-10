Ben Kohles betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 1.976. He finished 21st in that tournament.

Kohles produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 21st in the field at 3.107. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles put up his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 1.131.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.112, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 14th in the field.