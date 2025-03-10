PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Kohles betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Ben Kohles hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) following a 34th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kohles at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Kohles has entered THE PLAYERS Championship once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 9-over and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Kohles' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC80-73+9

    Kohles' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kohles has an average finish of 27th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Kohles has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five appearances.
    • Ben Kohles has averaged 292.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles has an average of 2.334 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging 1.741 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.297, which ranks 48th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 143rd, and his 75% driving accuracy average ranks first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 118th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.104, while he ranks 27th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.94%.
    • On the greens, Kohles' 0.535 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 23rd this season, while he averages 28.45 putts per round (48th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance143296.7292.6
    Greens in Regulation %2771.94%69.79%
    Putts Per Round4828.4528.1
    Par Breakers2626.11%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance5411.94%12.15%

    Kohles' best finishes

    • Kohles has taken part in six tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • As of now, Kohles has compiled 86 points, which ranks him 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 1.976. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • Kohles produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 21st in the field at 3.107. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles put up his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 1.131.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.112, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 14th in the field.
    • Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which ranked 25th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2971.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.104-1.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green138-0.181-0.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.5352.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.5481.741

    Kohles' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-76-73+62
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson265-66-65-66-22300
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-71-73-78+99
    May 16-19PGA Championship2667-73-67-68-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5677-68-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2067-70-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5271-65-72-67-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-68-70-78
    July 25-283M Open2470-70-65-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6469-68-77-76+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1667-67-70-67-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-64-71-75-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-78+5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5671-68-71-68-2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5770-65-72-74-3--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-75+5--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5365-69-74-66-66
    January 16-19The American Express2170-65-72-66-1537
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld2570-68-70-65-1131
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-66-3--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open3469-68-71-67-1312

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

