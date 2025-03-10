Ben Griffin betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 01: Ben Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin enters the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 coming off a 45th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his last competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Griffin has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 4-under.
- Griffin last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Griffin's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|73-71
|E
|3/9/2023
|35
|67-71-72-74
|-4
Griffin's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Griffin has finished in the top five twice.
- Griffin has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 1.636 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 3.655 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.063 ranks 89th on TOUR this season, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin owns a 0.105 mark (89th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, while he averages 29.15 putts per round (124th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|302.6
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|62
|69.93%
|70.56%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.15
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|105
|23.20%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|13.24%
|12.22%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has not won any of the nine tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut eight times (88.9%).
- Griffin, who has 391 points, currently sits 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.797.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he produced a 5.848 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.534 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.223, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025. That ranked fourth in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.063
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.105
|1.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.214
|0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.162
|1.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.545
|3.655
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|68-67-64-62
|-23
|105
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-70-63-70
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|27
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|64-71-70-70
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-66-69-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|71-70-66-64
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|73-63-66-73
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|69-68-66-68
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|15
|69-72-65-65
|-11
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|66-69-66-68
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|69
|69-70-73-76
|E
|6
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|71-68-68-70
|-7
|17
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|74-73-74-70
|+3
|16
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|4
|67-65-67-67
|-18
|123
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-65-66-69
|-16
|123
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|45
|75-72-72-74
|+5
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.