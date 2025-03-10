PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 01: Ben Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 01: Ben Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin enters the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 coming off a 45th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Griffin at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Griffin has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • Griffin last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Griffin's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC73-71E
    3/9/20233567-71-72-74-4

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Griffin has finished in the top five twice.
    • Griffin has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 1.636 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 3.655 in his past five tournaments.
    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.063 ranks 89th on TOUR this season, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin owns a 0.105 mark (89th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, while he averages 29.15 putts per round (124th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance96302.6300.6
    Greens in Regulation %6269.93%70.56%
    Putts Per Round12429.1529.2
    Par Breakers10523.20%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance10713.24%12.22%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has not won any of the nine tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut eight times (88.9%).
    • Griffin, who has 391 points, currently sits 33rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.797.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he produced a 5.848 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.534 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.223, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0630.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.1051.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green550.2140.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.1621.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.5453.655

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3167-71-71-70-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic568-67-64-62-23105
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3965-70-67-70-814
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-73+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship765-70-63-70-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5066-70-71-72-127
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3764-71-70-70-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-66-69-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2271-70-66-64-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2473-63-66-73-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship869-68-66-68-13--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1569-72-65-65-11--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4565-70-70-68-79
    January 16-19The American Express766-69-66-68-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-77+5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6969-70-73-76E6
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3671-68-68-70-717
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational4474-73-74-70+316
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld467-65-67-67-18123
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches468-65-66-69-16123
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4575-72-72-74+516

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

