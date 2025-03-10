PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
50M AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Austin Eckroat looks to improve upon his 45th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 13-16.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Eckroat has played THE PLAYERS Championship once of late, in 2024. He finished 45th, posting a score of 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Eckroat's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20244571-69-68-76-4

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Austin Eckroat has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Eckroat is averaging 0.108 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Eckroat has an average of -0.795 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Eckroat .

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.301 (47th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.1 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 104th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.024. Additionally, he ranks 89th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.94%.
    • On the greens, Eckroat's 0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 65th this season, while he averages 29.36 putts per round (147th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance157295.1296.3
    Greens in Regulation %8968.94%67.86%
    Putts Per Round14729.3629.6
    Par Breakers5924.49%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance16815.91%15.87%

    Eckroat's best finishes

    • Eckroat has played eight tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut three times (37.5%).
    • Currently, Eckroat has 183 points, ranking him 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.621 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.833 (he finished 15th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his -0.202 mark ranked in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2025, Eckroat delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.607 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 15th in that event.
    • Eckroat recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.985) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.3010.928
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.024-0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green183-0.640-1.430
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.2320.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.131-0.795

    Eckroat's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1766-69-72-67-10115
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6375-73-72-75+118
    May 16-19PGA Championship1867-67-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3977-71-71-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open7472-72-78-78+205
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2770-67-65-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6673-73-72-78+126
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship664-72-64-67-13100
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1869-68-71-65-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4671-73-74-77+741
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-71-68-70-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship168-67-66-63-24--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1767-70-69-66-10--
    January 2-5The Sentry1568-68-68-67-2163
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-70-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1367-67-71-71-1295
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC78-71+5--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-68-1--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3474-70-75-71+226

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

