Austin Eckroat betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Austin Eckroat looks to improve upon his 45th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) March 13-16.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Eckroat has played THE PLAYERS Championship once of late, in 2024. He finished 45th, posting a score of 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Eckroat's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Eckroat has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Austin Eckroat has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Eckroat is averaging 0.108 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Eckroat has an average of -0.795 in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.301 (47th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.1 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 104th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.024. Additionally, he ranks 89th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.94%.
- On the greens, Eckroat's 0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 65th this season, while he averages 29.36 putts per round (147th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|295.1
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|89
|68.94%
|67.86%
|Putts Per Round
|147
|29.36
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|59
|24.49%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|168
|15.91%
|15.87%
Eckroat's best finishes
- Eckroat has played eight tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut three times (37.5%).
- Currently, Eckroat has 183 points, ranking him 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.621 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.833 (he finished 15th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his -0.202 mark ranked in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2025, Eckroat delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.607 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 15th in that event.
- Eckroat recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.985) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025. That ranked 12th in the field.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.301
|0.928
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.024
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|183
|-0.640
|-1.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.232
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.131
|-0.795
Eckroat's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|115
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|63
|75-73-72-75
|+11
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|77-71-71-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|74
|72-72-78-78
|+20
|5
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|70-67-65-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|73-73-72-78
|+12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|6
|64-72-64-67
|-13
|100
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|69-68-71-65
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|71-73-74-77
|+7
|41
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-71-68-70
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-67-66-63
|-24
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|67-70-69-66
|-10
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|68-68-68-67
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|67-67-71-71
|-12
|95
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|74-70-75-71
|+2
|26
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
