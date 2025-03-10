Austin Eckroat betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Eckroat has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Eckroat has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Austin Eckroat has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.

Eckroat is averaging 0.108 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.