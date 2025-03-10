Andrew Putnam betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 22, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16 after an 11th-place finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Putnam's average finish has been 53rd, and his average score 3-under, over his last five appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In 2024, Putnam finished 53rd (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).
Putnam's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|3/9/2023
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|3/10/2022
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|3/11/2021
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|3/14/2019
|MC
|76-75
|+7
Putnam's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Putnam has finished in the top 20 once.
- Over his last five events, Putnam has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
- Andrew Putnam has averaged 286.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has an average of 1.951 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Putnam has an average of 2.334 in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.641 (172nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 286.2 yards ranks 184th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 16th on TOUR with a mark of 0.620.
- On the greens, Putnam's 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 24th this season, and his 29.26 putts-per-round average ranks 135th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|184
|286.2
|286.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|74.64%
|72.81%
|Putts Per Round
|135
|29.26
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|133
|21.74%
|22.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|9.90%
|10.82%
Putnam's best finishes
- Putnam has played six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- With 142 points, Putnam currently ranks 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Putnam put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 34th in the field at 0.597.
- Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he produced a 5.380 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.117. He finished 49th in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.409 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.641
|-2.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.620
|1.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.257
|0.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.532
|1.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.768
|2.334
Putnam's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-69-69-67
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-71-72-73
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-72-72-67
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|77-71-72-78
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-71-66-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|67-66-75-66
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-70-67-64
|-14
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|67-68-69-68
|-8
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-68-68
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|67-76-72-74
|+1
|21
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|66-72-68-69
|-9
|31
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|49
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|8
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|11
|70-67-66-68
|-13
|59
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.