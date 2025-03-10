Andrew Putnam betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Putnam put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 34th in the field at 0.597.

Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he produced a 5.380 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.117. He finished 49th in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.409 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.