50M AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 22, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 22, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Andrew Putnam enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16 after an 11th-place finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Putnam at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Putnam's average finish has been 53rd, and his average score 3-under, over his last five appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • In 2024, Putnam finished 53rd (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 299.1 (14th in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and he averaged 28 putts per round (25th).

    Putnam's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20245369-74-72-70-3
    3/9/2023MC73-74+3
    3/10/2022MC69-79+4
    3/11/2021MC74-72+2
    3/14/2019MC76-75+7

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Putnam has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Over his last five events, Putnam has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Andrew Putnam has averaged 286.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has an average of 1.951 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Putnam has an average of 2.334 in his past five tournaments.
    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.641 (172nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 286.2 yards ranks 184th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 16th on TOUR with a mark of 0.620.
    • On the greens, Putnam's 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 24th this season, and his 29.26 putts-per-round average ranks 135th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance184286.2286.6
    Greens in Regulation %474.64%72.81%
    Putts Per Round13529.2629.0
    Par Breakers13321.74%22.51%
    Bogey Avoidance129.90%10.82%

    Putnam's best finishes

    • Putnam has played six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
    • With 142 points, Putnam currently ranks 80th in the FedExCup standings.

    Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Putnam put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 34th in the field at 0.597.
    • Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he produced a 5.380 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.117. He finished 49th in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.409 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.641-2.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.6201.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.2570.857
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.5321.951
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.7682.334

    Putnam's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5369-74-72-70-312
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-70-71-70-547
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-69-69-67-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-71-72-73+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5368-72-72-67-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4577-71-72-78+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-71-66-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 25-283M Open1967-66-75-66-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4468-72-71-72-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-70-67-64-14--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2767-68-69-68-8--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-924
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-68-68-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3267-76-72-74+121
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2566-72-68-69-931
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld4968-69-69-71-78
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1170-67-66-68-1359

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

