Andrew Novak betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Andrew Novak enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16 after a 34th-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Novak has missed the cut in his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In Novak's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Novak's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|3/9/2023
|MC
|79-75
|+10
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Novak has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
- Andrew Novak has averaged 296.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has an average of 1.190 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 0.779 Strokes Gained: Total.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.141, which ranks 77th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 126th, and his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 112th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 137th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.310, while he ranks 169th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.56%.
- On the greens, Novak's 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 55th this season, while he averages 28.24 putts per round (27th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|298.3
|296.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|169
|63.56%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|27
|28.24
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|159
|20.67%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|12.44%
|13.54%
Novak's best finishes
- Novak has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
- Novak, who has 406 points, currently ranks 31st in the FedExCup standings.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, as he produced a 2.261 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 34th in that tournament.
- Novak put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.764. In that tournament, he finished third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort this season was in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.717. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.967, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that event.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.141
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.310
|-1.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|19
|0.450
|1.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.303
|1.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.584
|0.779
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-139
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|71-66-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|67-64-68-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|66-71-72-70
|-1
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|65-70-71-69
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|68-67-72-69
|-4
|6
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|70-66-68-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|68-65-68-69
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|67-68-62-71
|-16
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|65-75-67-68
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-74-72
|+5
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|70-72-66-74
|-6
|190
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|69-65-75-67
|-12
|95
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|13
|71-71-74-68
|-4
|95
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|74-73-65-78
|+2
|26
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.