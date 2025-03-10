Andrew Novak betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, as he produced a 2.261 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 34th in that tournament.

Novak put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.764. In that tournament, he finished third.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort this season was in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.717. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.967, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.