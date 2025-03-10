PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
47M AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Andrew Novak enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16 after a 34th-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Novak at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Novak has missed the cut in his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • In Novak's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler averaged 299.1 yards off the tee (14th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (third), and attempted 28 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Novak's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC74-74+4
    3/9/2023MC79-75+10

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Novak has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
    • Andrew Novak has averaged 296.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has an average of 1.190 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 0.779 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Novak .

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.141, which ranks 77th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 126th, and his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 112th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 137th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.310, while he ranks 169th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.56%.
    • On the greens, Novak's 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 55th this season, while he averages 28.24 putts per round (27th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126298.3296.6
    Greens in Regulation %16963.56%61.11%
    Putts Per Round2728.2427.8
    Par Breakers15920.67%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance7112.44%13.54%

    Novak's best finishes

    • Novak has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
    • Novak, who has 406 points, currently ranks 31st in the FedExCup standings.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, as he produced a 2.261 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 34th in that tournament.
    • Novak put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.764. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort this season was in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.717. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.967, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1410.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.310-1.834
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green190.4501.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.3031.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.5840.779

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-1399
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1466-67-70-69-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2071-66-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic767-64-68-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7066-71-72-70-13
    July 25-283M Open2465-70-71-69-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5268-67-72-69-46
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2370-66-68-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipW/D69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1668-65-68-69-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship267-68-62-71-16--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3565-75-67-68-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC75-74-72+5--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open370-72-66-74-6190
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1369-65-75-67-1295
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1371-71-74-68-495
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC66-75-1--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3474-73-65-78+226

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

