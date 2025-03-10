Alex Smalley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Smalley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Smalley has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.

Alex Smalley has averaged 305.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging 1.636 Strokes Gained: Putting.