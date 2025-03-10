Alex Smalley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley will play March 13-16 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 18th in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, shooting 12-under at PGA National Resort (The Champion).
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Smalley has an average finish of 65th, and an average score of 1-over.
- Smalley missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024.
- With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Smalley's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|3/9/2023
|65
|71-75-69-74
|+1
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Smalley has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.
- Alex Smalley has averaged 305.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging 1.636 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Smalley is averaging 5.721 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.572, which ranks 11th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.8 yards) ranks 43rd, and his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranks 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley owns a 0.186 average that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 71.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley has registered a 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a putts-per-round average of 28.45, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 25.76% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|308.8
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|71.46%
|70.06%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.45
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|31
|25.76%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|9.85%
|9.88%
Smalley's best finishes
- Smalley has played six tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- Currently, Smalley has 272 points, ranking him 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Smalley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.837. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- Smalley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The American Express (January 2025), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 3.162.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.169.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.176, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.794) in January 2025 at The American Express. That ranked second in the field.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.572
|1.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.186
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.566
|1.946
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.481
|1.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.805
|5.721
Smalley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|65-69-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-65-68-72
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|67-64-70-74
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-65-70-69
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|69-66-69-63
|-21
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|67-69-66-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|65
|69-69-70-77
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|73-65-69-70
|-11
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|70-66-66-74
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|68-64-69-68
|-11
|49
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|11
|68-69-68-65
|-18
|70
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|21
|67-65-73-69
|-10
|40
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|10
|69-65-64-72
|-14
|70
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|18
|70-64-69-69
|-12
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.