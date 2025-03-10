PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley will play March 13-16 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 18th in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, shooting 12-under at PGA National Resort (The Champion).

    Latest odds for Smalley at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Smalley has an average finish of 65th, and an average score of 1-over.
    • Smalley missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024.
    • With numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    Smalley's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC70-77+3
    3/9/20236571-75-69-74+1

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Smalley has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.
    • Alex Smalley has averaged 305.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging 1.636 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Smalley is averaging 5.721 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Smalley .

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.572, which ranks 11th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.8 yards) ranks 43rd, and his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranks 26th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley owns a 0.186 average that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 71.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley has registered a 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a putts-per-round average of 28.45, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 25.76% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43308.8305.2
    Greens in Regulation %3671.46%70.06%
    Putts Per Round4828.4528.4
    Par Breakers3125.76%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance119.85%9.88%

    Smalley's best finishes

    • Smalley has played six tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
    • Currently, Smalley has 272 points, ranking him 49th in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Smalley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.837. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • Smalley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The American Express (January 2025), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 3.162.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.169.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.176, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.794) in January 2025 at The American Express. That ranked second in the field.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5721.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1860.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green90.5661.946
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.4811.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.8055.721

    Smalley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship668-67-68-69-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1365-69-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-65-68-72-1125
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D78+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3767-64-70-74-1310
    July 25-283M Open1269-65-70-69-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship569-66-69-63-21--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2567-69-66-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6569-69-70-77+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3973-65-69-70-11--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2970-66-66-74-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1668-64-69-68-1149
    January 16-19The American Express1168-69-68-65-1870
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2167-65-73-69-1040
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1069-65-64-72-1470
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1870-64-69-69-1243

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    E

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    4

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -8

    T5

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T8

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T11

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T11

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T11

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T15

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW