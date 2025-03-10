Alejandro Tosti betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Alejandro Tosti enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, looking for better results March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Puerto Rico Open.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- This is Tosti's first time playing at THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Tosti has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 319.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Tosti is averaging -1.388 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti is averaging -1.119 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.506 this season (20th on TOUR). His average driving distance (319.8 yards) ranks seventh, while his 57.7% driving accuracy average ranks 107th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 169th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.750. Additionally, he ranks 96th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.52%.
- On the greens, Tosti's -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 154th this season, while he averages 29.00 putts per round (105th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|319.8
|319.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|68.52%
|68.75%
|Putts Per Round
|105
|29.00
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|93
|23.46%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|13.58%
|13.89%
Tosti's best finishes
- Tosti has not won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- As of now, Tosti has accumulated 78 points, which ranks him 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tosti produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking seventh in the field at 4.079.
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.664. He finished 10th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he delivered a 4.074 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.974, which ranked 20th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 58th.
- Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025. That ranked 10th in the field.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.506
|1.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.750
|-1.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.283
|0.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.485
|-1.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.445
|-1.119
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
|3
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|73
|68-69-79-68
|E
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|45
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|69-66-68-71
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-66-67-69
|-16
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|82-69
|+7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|65-73-69-71
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|10
|65-69-66-70
|-14
|70
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|68
|69-67-75-75
|+2
|3
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.