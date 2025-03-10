PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Alejandro Tosti betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Alejandro Tosti enters play in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, looking for better results March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Tosti at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • This is Tosti's first time playing at THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Tosti has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 319.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Tosti is averaging -1.388 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti is averaging -1.119 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.506 this season (20th on TOUR). His average driving distance (319.8 yards) ranks seventh, while his 57.7% driving accuracy average ranks 107th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 169th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.750. Additionally, he ranks 96th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.52%.
    • On the greens, Tosti's -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 154th this season, while he averages 29.00 putts per round (105th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance7319.8319.0
    Greens in Regulation %9668.52%68.75%
    Putts Per Round10529.0029.2
    Par Breakers9323.46%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance11313.58%13.89%

    Tosti's best finishes

    • Tosti has not won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • As of now, Tosti has accumulated 78 points, which ranks him 116th in the FedExCup standings.

    Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tosti produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking seventh in the field at 4.079.
    • Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.664. He finished 10th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he delivered a 4.074 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.974, which ranked 20th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 58th.
    • Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.5061.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.750-1.716
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.2830.746
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.485-1.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.445-1.119

    Tosti's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7568-73-76-77+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open266-67-68-68-11167
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-79+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-70-65-73-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-70-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6365-73-71-74-13
    May 16-19PGA Championship7368-69-79-68E5
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1769-69-67-73-245
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D74+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC78-77+13--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1868-69-69-70-8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4369-66-68-71-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-66-67-69-16--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC82-69+7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC69-74+1--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-66-1--
    January 16-19The American Express5865-73-69-71-105
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1065-69-66-70-1470
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6869-67-75-75+23
    March 6-9Puerto Rico OpenMC71-73E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

