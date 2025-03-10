Alejandro Tosti betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Tosti produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking seventh in the field at 4.079.

Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.664. He finished 10th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he delivered a 4.074 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

At The American Express in January 2025, Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.974, which ranked 20th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 58th.