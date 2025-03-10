PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
46M AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Adam Svensson hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2024.

    Latest odds for Svensson at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Svensson has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of 7-under.
    • In 2024, Svensson missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    Svensson's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC74-73+3
    3/9/20231368-67-75-71-7

    Svensson's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Svensson has an average finish of 48th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Svensson has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 289.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -1.958 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -0.171 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Svensson .

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.023 this season (98th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 142nd, while his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 47th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson sports a 0.452 average that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 71.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.86, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance142296.9289.4
    Greens in Regulation %3171.69%70.63%
    Putts Per Round17329.8630.1
    Par Breakers13921.43%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance8512.70%13.89%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson has played seven tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
    • As of now, Svensson has compiled 45 points, which ranks him 149th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 0.992 mark ranked 30th in the field.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.880 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson posted his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking eighth in the field at 2.541. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.821), which ranked 39th in the field.
    • Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.0230.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.4520.857
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.3380.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.574-1.958
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.239-0.171

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5172-68-69-70-17
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2772-73-76-72+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-70-74-75+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-64-63-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-67-72-69-1218
    July 25-283M Open3767-69-66-75-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-65-66-69-1280
    September 12-15Procore Championship1371-69-71-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2560-69-71-71-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4672-72-67-65-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3970-68-71-68-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5370-71-70-68-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-69-67-924
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-71-70-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-72+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3669-66-71-71-717
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld5971-66-71-71-55
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-72-3--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico OpenMC69-71-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

