Adam Svensson betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Adam Svensson hits the links March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2024.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Svensson has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of 7-under.
- In 2024, Svensson missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Svensson's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|3/9/2023
|13
|68-67-75-71
|-7
Svensson's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Svensson has an average finish of 48th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Svensson has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 289.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -1.958 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -0.171 Strokes Gained: Total.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.023 this season (98th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 142nd, while his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson sports a 0.452 average that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 71.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.86, and he ranks 139th by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|296.9
|289.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|71.69%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|29.86
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|139
|21.43%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|12.70%
|13.89%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson has played seven tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
- As of now, Svensson has compiled 45 points, which ranks him 149th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 0.992 mark ranked 30th in the field.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.880 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson posted his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking eighth in the field at 2.541. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.821), which ranked 39th in the field.
- Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.023
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.452
|0.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.338
|0.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.574
|-1.958
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.239
|-0.171
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-74-75
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-64-63-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-67-72-69
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|67-69-66-75
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-65-66-69
|-12
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|71-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|60-69-71-71
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|72-72-67-65
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|70-68-71-68
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-69-67
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-71-70
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|69-66-71-71
|-7
|17
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|59
|71-66-71-71
|-5
|5
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.