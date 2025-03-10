Adam Svensson betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

In his last five appearances, Svensson has an average finish of 48th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Svensson has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 289.4 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -1.958 Strokes Gained: Putting.