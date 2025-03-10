PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Scott betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Adam Scott betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    After he placed 45th in this tournament in 2024, Adam Scott has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, March 13-16.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In his last seven appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Scott has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 5-under.
    • Scott last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, finishing 45th with a score of 4-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    Scott's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20244570-72-71-71-4
    3/9/20237172-73-77-71+5
    3/10/2022MC78-70+4
    3/11/20214872-71-73-71-1
    3/14/20191270-69-68-70-11

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Scott has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Adam Scott has averaged 301.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scott has an average of 2.292 in his past five tournaments.
    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.321 last season ranked 31st on TOUR, and his 61.8% driving accuracy average ranked 100th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scott ranked 88th on TOUR with an average of 0.114 per round. Additionally, he ranked 110th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.35%.
    • On the greens, Scott's 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 27th last season, and his 28.45 putts-per-round average ranked 28th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance41307.1301.7
    Greens in Regulation %11066.35%68.89%
    Putts Per Round2828.4528.7
    Par Breakers14522.54%28.33%
    Bogey Avoidance3613.07%14.44%

    Scott's best finishes

    • Scott teed off in 19 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Scott's best performance came at the BMW Championship, where he shot 11-under and finished second.
    • With 1041 points last season, Scott finished 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Scott's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.214.
    • Scott put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.474.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best performance last season was at the BMW Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.419 (he finished second in that event).
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.157 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Scott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3210.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.1141.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.104-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3990.525
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9382.292

    Scott's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-72-71-71-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-70-70-70-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2276-74-70-72+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3069-65-68-68-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2971-71-73-71+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-68-69-71-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-69-70-69-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open3270-72-76-69+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3974-67-67-64-820
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open267-65-64-67-17300
    July 18-20The Open Championship1070-77-66-71E165
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1870-68-68-67-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship268-63-74-72-11833
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship466-67-68-67-160
    January 2-5The Sentry1568-69-64-70-2163
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2274-71-69-64-1038
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3774-70-75-70+123
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3675-72-70-74+323

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

