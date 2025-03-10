Adam Scott betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.214.

Scott put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.474.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best performance last season was at the BMW Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.419 (he finished second in that event).

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.157 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.