Adam Scott betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
After he placed 45th in this tournament in 2024, Adam Scott has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, March 13-16.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In his last seven appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, Scott has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 5-under.
- Scott last participated in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, finishing 45th with a score of 4-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Scott's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|45
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|3/9/2023
|71
|72-73-77-71
|+5
|3/10/2022
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|3/11/2021
|48
|72-71-73-71
|-1
|3/14/2019
|12
|70-69-68-70
|-11
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Scott has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Adam Scott has averaged 301.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scott has an average of 2.292 in his past five tournaments.
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.321 last season ranked 31st on TOUR, and his 61.8% driving accuracy average ranked 100th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scott ranked 88th on TOUR with an average of 0.114 per round. Additionally, he ranked 110th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.35%.
- On the greens, Scott's 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 27th last season, and his 28.45 putts-per-round average ranked 28th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|307.1
|301.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|66.35%
|68.89%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.45
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|145
|22.54%
|28.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|13.07%
|14.44%
Scott's best finishes
- Scott teed off in 19 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Scott's best performance came at the BMW Championship, where he shot 11-under and finished second.
- With 1041 points last season, Scott finished 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Scott's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.214.
- Scott put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.474.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best performance last season was at the BMW Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.419 (he finished second in that event).
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.157 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Scott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.321
|0.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.114
|1.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.104
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.399
|0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.938
|2.292
Scott's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-70-70-70
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|76-74-70-72
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|69-65-68-68
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|71-71-73-71
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|70-72-76-69
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|74-67-67-64
|-8
|20
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-65-64-67
|-17
|300
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|10
|70-77-66-71
|E
|165
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|68-63-74-72
|-11
|833
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|4
|66-67-68-67
|-16
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|68-69-64-70
|-21
|63
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|74-71-69-64
|-10
|38
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|74-70-75-70
|+1
|23
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|75-72-70-74
|+3
|23
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
