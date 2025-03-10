PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Rai betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Aaron Rai enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16 after an 11th-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Rai at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Rai's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 6-under, over his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • In Rai's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 35th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    Rai's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20243571-72-68-71-6
    3/9/20231973-69-65-75-6

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Rai has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Aaron Rai has averaged 292.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai is averaging 0.877 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rai has an average of 2.856 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rai .

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.306, which ranks 46th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.0 yards) ranks 177th, and his 68.5% driving accuracy average ranks eighth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks 28th on TOUR with a mark of 0.483.
    • On the greens, Rai's 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 70th this season, while he averages 29.27 putts per round (136th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance177289.0292.0
    Greens in Regulation %4570.96%67.59%
    Putts Per Round13629.2729.3
    Par Breakers3125.76%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance10113.13%13.89%

    Rai's best finishes

    • Rai has played six tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • With 340 points, Rai currently sits 39th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.120. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Rai put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking second in the field with a mark of 9.003.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best effort this season was in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.333. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Rai delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.113, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 21st in the field.
    • Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.3060.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4831.800
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130-0.125-0.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.2050.877
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.8692.856

    Rai's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-68-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open766-70-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson467-65-68-64-20109
    May 16-19PGA Championship3968-68-70-71-720
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-71-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1467-70-65-70-851
    June 13-16U.S. Open1969-74-68-73+4103
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic266-65-68-72-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic765-63-66-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open468-65-70-63-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship7573-74-75-77+155
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship165-65-68-64-18500
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1669-66-70-67-8208
    August 22-25BMW Championship4374-70-74-74+450
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2366-70-72-70-60
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1471-71-72-70-4--
    January 2-5The Sentry1568-71-66-66-2163
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4069-68-72-71-818
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3772-70-75-72+123
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld467-64-68-67-18123
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1174-72-67-71-4115

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

