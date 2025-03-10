Aaron Rai betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Aaron Rai enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16 after an 11th-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Rai's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 6-under, over his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In Rai's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished 35th after posting a score of 6-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Rai's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|3/9/2023
|19
|73-69-65-75
|-6
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Rai has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
- Aaron Rai has averaged 292.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rai is averaging 0.877 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rai has an average of 2.856 in his past five tournaments.
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.306, which ranks 46th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.0 yards) ranks 177th, and his 68.5% driving accuracy average ranks eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks 28th on TOUR with a mark of 0.483.
- On the greens, Rai's 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 70th this season, while he averages 29.27 putts per round (136th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|177
|289.0
|292.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|70.96%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.27
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|31
|25.76%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|13.13%
|13.89%
Rai's best finishes
- Rai has played six tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- With 340 points, Rai currently sits 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.120. He finished fourth in that event.
- Rai put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking second in the field with a mark of 9.003.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best effort this season was in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.333. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Rai delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.113, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 21st in the field.
- Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. That ranked fourth in the field.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.306
|0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.483
|1.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.125
|-0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.205
|0.877
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.869
|2.856
Rai's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|67-65-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|20
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-71-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|67-70-65-70
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-74-68-73
|+4
|103
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-65-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|65-63-66-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|68-65-70-63
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|75
|73-74-75-77
|+15
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|65-65-68-64
|-18
|500
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|208
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|43
|74-70-74-74
|+4
|50
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|66-70-72-70
|-6
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|14
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|68-71-66-66
|-21
|63
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|18
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-70-75-72
|+1
|23
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|4
|67-64-68-67
|-18
|123
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|11
|74-72-67-71
|-4
|115
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
