Aaron Rai betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.120. He finished fourth in that event.

Rai put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking second in the field with a mark of 9.003.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best effort this season was in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.333. He finished 11th in that tournament.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Rai delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.113, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 21st in the field.