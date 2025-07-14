PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Zach Johnson betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zach Johnson of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Zach Johnson of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Zach Johnson tees off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20, 2025 for the 2025 The Open Championship. Johnson looks to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Johnson at The Open Championship.

    Johnson's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-75+9
    2023T5575-69-71-74+5
    2022MC72-75+3

    At The Open Championship

    • In Johnson's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Johnson's best finish at this event in the past three years came in 2023, when he finished tied for 55th at 5-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Johnson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4469-68-71-68-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT8265-73-71-74-51.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT872-74-66-71-5188.750
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-68-73-74-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4266-66-70-74-811.750
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4866-77-71-78+48.750

    Johnson's recent performances

    • Johnson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
    • Johnson has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has averaged -0.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.311-0.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.176-0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.048-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.372-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.066-0.457

    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.311 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.2 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson is sporting a -0.176 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 66.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Johnson is delivering a 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.72% of the time.
    • Johnson has accumulated 298 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 109th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.71% ranks 36th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

