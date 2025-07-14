Zach Johnson betting profile: The Open Championship
Zach Johnson of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Zach Johnson tees off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20, 2025 for the 2025 The Open Championship. Johnson looks to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Johnson's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|2023
|T55
|75-69-71-74
|+5
|2022
|MC
|72-75
|+3
At The Open Championship
- In Johnson's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Johnson's best finish at this event in the past three years came in 2023, when he finished tied for 55th at 5-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Johnson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T82
|65-73-71-74
|-5
|1.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|72-74-66-71
|-5
|188.750
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-68-73-74
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|66-66-70-74
|-8
|11.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T48
|66-77-71-78
|+4
|8.750
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
- Johnson has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged -0.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.311
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.176
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.048
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.372
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.066
|-0.457
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.311 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.2 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson is sporting a -0.176 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 66.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Johnson is delivering a 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.72% of the time.
- Johnson has accumulated 298 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 109th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.71% ranks 36th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.