Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: The Open Championship
ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays a shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Thorbjørn Olesen will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. Olesen looks to improve on his previous performance at this prestigious tournament.
Olesen's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T43
|72-73-76-71
|+8
|2023
|MC
|73-77
|+8
At The Open Championship
- In Olesen's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 8-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|67-70-74-70
|+1
|4.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|69-67-69-71
|-12
|13.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|61-70-71-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|73-66-71-70
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-71-72-70
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|64-72-69-67
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|67-67-70-67
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Olesen has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.904 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged 0.285 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.101
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.200
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|0.017
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.429
|0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.748
|0.285
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.101 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sports a 0.200 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen has delivered a 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
- Olesen has accumulated 255 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 127th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of The Open Championship.
