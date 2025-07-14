PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays a shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays a shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Thorbjørn Olesen will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. Olesen looks to improve on his previous performance at this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Olesen at The Open Championship.

    Olesen's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4372-73-76-71+8
    2023MC73-77+8

    At The Open Championship

    • In Olesen's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6067-70-74-70+14.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-69+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4169-67-69-71-1213.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3661-70-71-69-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4673-66-71-70E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-71-72-70E28.250
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT764-72-69-67-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2967-67-70-67-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Olesen has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.904 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has averaged 0.285 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.101-0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.200-0.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green940.017-0.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.4290.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7480.285

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.101 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sports a 0.200 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 38th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Olesen has delivered a 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
    • Olesen has accumulated 255 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 127th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

