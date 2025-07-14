Jason Day betting profile: The Open Championship
Jason Day of Australia plays his tee shot on the 17th hole during a practice round prior to the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Jason Day returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20. Day looks to build on his performance from last year, where he finished tied for 13th at 1-over par.
Day's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|73-68-76-68
|+1
|2023
|T2
|72-67-69-69
|-7
|2021
|MC
|75-70
|+5
At The Open Championship
- In Day's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Day's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 7-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T4
|66-66-67-68
|-13
|312.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-67-72-73
|+8
|42.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|70-70-71-72
|-5
|188.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|70-66-69-66
|-9
|29.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T8
|76-64-69-74
|-5
|175.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|76-72-74-72
|+6
|12.750
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T13
|70-69-68-69
|-12
|95.000
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Day has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.549 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged 0.690 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.060
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.025
|-0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.293
|0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.171
|0.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.549
|0.690
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.060 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day is sporting a 0.025 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 66.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day is delivering a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 22.34% of the time.
- Day has accumulated 1,070 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 32nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of The Open Championship.
