8H AGO

Jason Day betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Day of Australia plays his tee shot on the 17th hole during a practice round prior to the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Jason Day of Australia plays his tee shot on the 17th hole during a practice round prior to the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Jason Day returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20. Day looks to build on his performance from last year, where he finished tied for 13th at 1-over par.

    Latest odds for Day at The Open Championship.

    Day's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1373-68-76-68+1
    2023T272-67-69-69-7
    2021MC75-70+5

    At The Open Championship

    • In Day's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Day's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 7-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Day's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-66-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT466-66-67-68-13312.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-67-72-73+842.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-69-70-73-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT870-70-71-72-5188.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2770-66-69-66-929.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT876-64-69-74-5175.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT5076-72-74-72+612.750
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1370-69-68-69-1295.000

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
    • Day has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.549 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Day has averaged 0.690 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0600.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1000.025-0.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.2930.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1710.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5490.690

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.060 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day is sporting a 0.025 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 66.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Day is delivering a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 22.34% of the time.
    • Day has accumulated 1,070 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 32nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

