PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Michael Kim of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. Kim missed the cut in his last appearance at this prestigious tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Kim at The Open Championship.

    Kim's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC75-73+6

    At The Open Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3469-67-70-70-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC64-75-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2667-71-67-68-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4268-71-67-73-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5075-71-76-72+1413.050
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4478-71-74-73+815.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1671-69-68-67-548.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5571-72-75-71+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D72-72+4--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5471-71-70-69-39.536

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.144 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1060.005-0.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3730.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.226-0.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.0630.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6670.144

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.005 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.373 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 65.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 20.30% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 1,075 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 31st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Brian Harman betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Harris English betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW