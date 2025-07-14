Michael Kim betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Michael Kim of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Michael Kim will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. Kim missed the cut in his last appearance at this prestigious tournament in 2023.
Kim's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|75-73
|+6
At The Open Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|69-67-70-70
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|64-75
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|67-71-67-68
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|68-71-67-73
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|75-71-76-72
|+14
|13.050
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|78-71-74-73
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|71-69-68-67
|-5
|48.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|71-72-75-71
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|72-72
|+4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|71-71-70-69
|-3
|9.536
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.144 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|0.005
|-0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.373
|0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.226
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.063
|0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.667
|0.144
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.005 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.373 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 65.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 20.30% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 1,075 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 31st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.