Young-han Song betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Young-han Song of South Korea hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the third round of ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 21, 2023 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Young-han Song returns to The Open Championship after a challenging performance in 2024. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship.
Song's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T72
|71-76-77-74
|+14
At The Open Championship
- In Song's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of 14-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Song's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T72
|71-76-77-74
|+14
|--
Song's recent performances
- Song's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 72nd with a score of 14-over.
- Song has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Song has averaged -0.481 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Song's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.481
Song's advanced stats and rankings
- Song has averaged -0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Song has posted an average of -0.144 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Song has averaged -0.063 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Song has delivered a -0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
- Overall, Song has averaged -0.481 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Song as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.