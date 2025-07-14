PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Young-han Song betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Young-han Song of South Korea hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the third round of ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 21, 2023 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

    Young-han Song returns to The Open Championship after a challenging performance in 2024. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship.

    Latest odds for Song at The Open Championship.

    Song's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T7271-76-77-74+14

    At The Open Championship

    • In Song's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of 14-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Song's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT7271-76-77-74+14--

    Song's recent performances

    • Song has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Song has averaged -0.481 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Song's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.481

    Song's advanced stats and rankings

    All stats in this article are accurate for Song as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

