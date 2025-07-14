PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Mikiya Akutsu betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mikiya Akutsu of Japan plays a tee shot during day two of the 2025 New Zealand Open at Millbrook Resort on February 28, 2025 in Queenstown, New Zealand. (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Mikiya Akutsu of Japan plays a tee shot during day two of the 2025 New Zealand Open at Millbrook Resort on February 28, 2025 in Queenstown, New Zealand. (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

    Mikiya Akutsu will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks Akutsu's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Akutsu at The Open Championship.

    At the The Open Championship

    • This is Akutsu's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.

    Mikiya Akutsu's recent performances

    • No recent performance data available.

    Mikiya Akutsu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Mikiya Akutsu's advanced stats and rankings

    • No advanced stats or rankings available.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Akutsu as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    WiretoWire: Gotterup outlasts McIlroy in Scotland

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    PGA TOUR studios, ATTN: team up with Druski for 'Truth or Putt' – a bold new spin on golf content

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Shipley wins The Ascendant for second career title

    Daily Wrap Up
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW