4H AGO

Ryggs Johnston betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryggs Johnston of the United States plays his second shot on the ninth hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Ryggs Johnston of the United States plays his second shot on the ninth hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Ryggs Johnston will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks Johnston's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Johnston at The Open Championship.

    At The Open Championship

    • This is Johnston's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Johnston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-74+5--

    Johnston's recent performances

    • Johnston's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of five-over.

    Johnston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.056-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.427-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.201-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--3.195-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.623-

    Johnston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnston has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.427 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnston has sported a 0.201 mark this season.
    • Johnston has averaged 311.8 yards in Driving Distance this season.
    • On the greens, Johnston has delivered a -3.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.50 Putts Per Round.
    • Johnston has broken par 19.44 percent of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnston as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

