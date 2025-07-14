Ryggs Johnston betting profile: The Open Championship
Ryggs Johnston of the United States plays his second shot on the ninth hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Ryggs Johnston will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks Johnston's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Johnston's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Johnston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
Johnston's recent performances
- Johnston's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of five-over.
Johnston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.056
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.427
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.201
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-3.195
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.623
|-
Johnston's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnston has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.427 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnston has sported a 0.201 mark this season.
- Johnston has averaged 311.8 yards in Driving Distance this season.
- On the greens, Johnston has delivered a -3.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.50 Putts Per Round.
- Johnston has broken par 19.44 percent of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnston as of the start of The Open Championship.
