Xander Schauffele betting profile: The Open Championship

Schauffele has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.681 (seventh) this season.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Schauffele has a -0.018 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with an average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards.

On the greens, Schauffele has delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40.

Schauffele ranks 83rd on TOUR in Par Breakers, making par-breaking scores on 21.88% of his holes.