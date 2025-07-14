Xander Schauffele betting profile: The Open Championship
Xander Schauffele of the United States tees off on the second hole on day three of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele returns to The Open Championship as the defending champion, having claimed victory in 2024 with a score of 9-under par. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 looking to defend his title in the 2025 The Open Championship.
Schauffele's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|69-72-69-65
|-9
|2023
|T17
|70-74-68-70
|-2
|2022
|T15
|69-70-72-67
|-10
|2021
|T26
|69-71-72-65
|-3
At The Open Championship
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 9-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|68-66-71-66
|-9
|80.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T61
|69-72-68-75
|+4
|7.875
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|72-74-71-69
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|73-69-74-76
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|72-71-72-68
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|73-69-70-71
|-5
|188.750
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|70-68-75-66
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|72-71-77-81
|+13
|5.750
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 9-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged 0.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.018
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.681
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.010
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.144
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.509
|0.782
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.681 (seventh) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Schauffele has a -0.018 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with an average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards.
- On the greens, Schauffele has delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40.
- Schauffele ranks 83rd on TOUR in Par Breakers, making par-breaking scores on 21.88% of his holes.
- He has accumulated 728 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 53rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of The Open Championship.
