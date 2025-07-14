PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele of the United States tees off on the second hole on day three of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele returns to The Open Championship as the defending champion, having claimed victory in 2024 with a score of 9-under par. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 looking to defend his title in the 2025 The Open Championship.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at The Open Championship.

    Schauffele's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024169-72-69-65-9
    2023T1770-74-68-70-2
    2022T1569-70-72-67-10
    2021T2669-71-72-65-3

    At The Open Championship

    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished first after posting a score of 9-under.
    Schauffele's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT868-66-71-66-980.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6169-72-68-75+47.875
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1272-74-71-69+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2573-69-74-76+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2872-71-72-68-137.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1167-69-69-66-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1869-68-71-67-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT873-69-70-71-5188.750
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1270-68-75-66-559.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship7272-71-77-81+135.750

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 9-under.
    • Schauffele has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has averaged 0.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.0180.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.6810.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.0100.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.1440.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.5090.782

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.681 (seventh) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Schauffele has a -0.018 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with an average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards.
    • On the greens, Schauffele has delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40.
    • Schauffele ranks 83rd on TOUR in Par Breakers, making par-breaking scores on 21.88% of his holes.
    • He has accumulated 728 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 53rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

