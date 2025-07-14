PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Darren Fichardt betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Darren Fichardt of South Africa looks on while playing the 15th hole during the final round of the Senior PGA Championship 2025 at Congressional Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Darren Fichardt will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. He'll be looking to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Fichardt at The Open Championship.

    Fichardt's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20248077-71-80-78+22

    At The Open Championship

    • In Fichardt's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished 80th after posting a score of 22-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.

    Fichardt's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 21, 2024The Open Championship8077-71-80-78+22--

    Fichardt's recent performances

    • Fichardt had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished 80th with a score of 22-over.
    • Fichardt has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past 5 tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past 5 tournaments.
    • Fichardt has averaged 0.022 Strokes Gained: Total in his past 5 tournaments.

    Fichardt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.022

    Fichardt's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fichardt posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.015 in his past 5 tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fichardt sported a -0.097 mark in his past 5 tournaments.
    • On the greens, Fichardt delivered a 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past 5 tournaments.
    • Fichardt's Strokes Gained: Total average stood at 0.022 for his past 5 tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fichardt as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

