Darren Fichardt betting profile: The Open Championship
Darren Fichardt of South Africa looks on while playing the 15th hole during the final round of the Senior PGA Championship 2025 at Congressional Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Darren Fichardt will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. He'll be looking to improve upon his previous performance at this prestigious tournament.
Fichardt's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|80
|77-71-80-78
|+22
At The Open Championship
- In Fichardt's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished 80th after posting a score of 22-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Fichardt's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|80
|77-71-80-78
|+22
|--
Fichardt's recent performances
- Fichardt had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished 80th with a score of 22-over.
- Fichardt has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past 5 tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past 5 tournaments.
- Fichardt has averaged 0.022 Strokes Gained: Total in his past 5 tournaments.
Fichardt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.022
Fichardt's advanced stats and rankings
- Fichardt posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.015 in his past 5 tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fichardt sported a -0.097 mark in his past 5 tournaments.
- On the greens, Fichardt delivered a 0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past 5 tournaments.
- Fichardt's Strokes Gained: Total average stood at 0.022 for his past 5 tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fichardt as of the start of The Open Championship.
