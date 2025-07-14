Elvis Smylie betting profile: The Open Championship

Smylie had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 4-under.

Smylie has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Smylie has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.