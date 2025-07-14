Elvis Smylie betting profile: The Open Championship
Elvis Smylie of Australia tees off on the 17th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Elvis Smylie returns to The Open Championship after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship.
Smylie's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-75
|+9
At The Open Championship
- In Smylie's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Smylie's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|67-71-71-67
|-4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T72
|70-73-77-74
|+10
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
Smylie's recent performances
- Smylie had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 4-under.
- Smylie has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smylie has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smylie has averaged -0.694 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smylie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.077
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.079
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.547
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.728
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.025
|-0.694
Smylie's advanced stats and rankings
- Smylie has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.077 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards has been impressive.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smylie has sported a -0.079 mark. He has maintained a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smylie has delivered a 0.728 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 29.63 Putts Per Round and has broken par 18.75% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smylie as of the start of The Open Championship.
