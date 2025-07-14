PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Elvis Smylie betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Elvis Smylie of Australia tees off on the 17th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Elvis Smylie of Australia tees off on the 17th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Elvis Smylie returns to The Open Championship after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship.

    Latest odds for Smylie at The Open Championship.

    Smylie's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-75+9

    At The Open Championship

    • In Smylie's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Smylie's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3467-71-71-67-4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT7270-73-77-74+10--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--

    Smylie's recent performances

    • Smylie had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 4-under.
    • Smylie has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smylie has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smylie has averaged -0.694 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smylie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.077-0.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0790.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.547-0.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.728-0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.025-0.694

    Smylie's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smylie has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.077 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards has been impressive.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smylie has sported a -0.079 mark. He has maintained a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smylie has delivered a 0.728 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 29.63 Putts Per Round and has broken par 18.75% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smylie as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    The First Look: Final major heads to Northern Ireland at The Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    The First Look: Dunlap returns to Tahoe to defend title at Barracuda

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Jon Rahm betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW