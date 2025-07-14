PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. He'll look to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Clark at The Open Championship.

    Clark's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC78-80+16
    2023T3368-73-71-73+1
    2022T7671-73-76-69+1

    At The Open Championship

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 16-over.
    • Clark's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 33rd at 1-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1166-69-66-71-867.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC66-74-4--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1764-72-66-72-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5966-69-74-66-54.800
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5678-71-77-75+1310.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5072-69-73-74+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6369-73-70-70+27.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2765-70-69-72-834.300

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 8-under.
    • Clark has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged -0.338 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1730.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.417-0.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.3050.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1760.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.236-0.338

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.173 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.417 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 65.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark has delivered a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 23.44% of the time.
    • Clark has accumulated 490 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 78th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW