Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Open Championship
Wyndham Clark hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark will tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. He'll look to improve upon his recent performances in this prestigious major tournament.
Clark's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|78-80
|+16
|2023
|T33
|68-73-71-73
|+1
|2022
|T76
|71-73-76-69
|+1
At The Open Championship
- In Clark's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 16-over.
- Clark's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 33rd at 1-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|66-69-66-71
|-8
|67.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|64-72-66-72
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|66-69-74-66
|-5
|4.800
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|78-71-77-75
|+13
|10.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|72-69-73-74
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T63
|69-73-70-70
|+2
|7.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|65-70-69-72
|-8
|34.300
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 8-under.
- Clark has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged -0.338 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.173
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.417
|-0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.305
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.176
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.236
|-0.338
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.173 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.417 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 65.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark has delivered a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 23.44% of the time.
- Clark has accumulated 490 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 78th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The Open Championship.
