Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Open Championship

Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.173 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.417 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 65.02% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Clark has delivered a 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 23.44% of the time.