PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger competes in the 2025 The Open Championship July 17-20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Jaeger will look to improve upon his missed cut performance from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at The Open Championship.

    Jaeger's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-79+11

    At The Open Championship

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • This is Jaeger's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D74+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-72-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3468-70-68-71-325.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC73-76+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3976-72-73-74+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7067-75-76-74+86.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT765-69-70-66-10187.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5664-70-73-71-65.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3267-70-69-71-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT5272-74-73-78+912.750

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.505 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged -0.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.278-0.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.2760.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green530.137-0.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2460.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.380-0.411

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger is currently ranked 45th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.276.
    • His Driving Distance average of 304.8 yards ranks 69th on TOUR this season.
    • Jaeger has accumulated 726 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 54th in the standings.
    • On the greens, Jaeger has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.246, ranking 41st on TOUR. He also ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49.
    • Jaeger is breaking par 23.19% of the time, which ranks 32nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Stewart secures first career PGA TOUR Americas win at Bromont Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for Barracuda qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW