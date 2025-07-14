Stephan Jaeger betting profile: The Open Championship
Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger competes in the 2025 The Open Championship July 17-20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Jaeger will look to improve upon his missed cut performance from last year's tournament.
Jaeger's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-79
|+11
At The Open Championship
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- This is Jaeger's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T34
|68-70-68-71
|-3
|25.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|76-72-73-74
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|70
|67-75-76-74
|+8
|6.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|65-69-70-66
|-10
|187.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|64-70-73-71
|-6
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|67-70-69-71
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T52
|72-74-73-78
|+9
|12.750
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.505 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged -0.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.278
|-0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.276
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.137
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.246
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.380
|-0.411
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger is currently ranked 45th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.276.
- His Driving Distance average of 304.8 yards ranks 69th on TOUR this season.
- Jaeger has accumulated 726 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 54th in the standings.
- On the greens, Jaeger has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.246, ranking 41st on TOUR. He also ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.49.
- Jaeger is breaking par 23.19% of the time, which ranks 32nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of The Open Championship.
