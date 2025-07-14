PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee of Australia plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Min Woo Lee of Australia plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Min Woo Lee returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20, 2025. Lee will be looking to improve on his performances in recent years at this prestigious major tournament.

    Latest odds for Lee at The Open Championship.

    Lee's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-80+9
    2023T4171-68-72-75+2
    2022T2169-69-73-68-9
    2021MC74-69+3

    At The Open Championship

    • In Lee's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Lee's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 9-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1363-73-68-66-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6373-69-71-72+57.375
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-72+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-71-76-75+1013.250
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5169-68-72-70-112.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6172-71-71-68-27.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament4971-72-77-74+615.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open166-64-63-67-20500.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2067-66-78-73-448.300

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
    • Lee has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged -0.265 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.064-0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.254-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.4190.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.184-0.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.414-0.265

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.064 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee is sporting a -0.254 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee is delivering a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Lee has accumulated 851 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 43rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Brian Harman betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Harris English betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 14, 2025

    Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: The Open Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Genesis Scottish Open

    1

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T2

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T4

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -7

    7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T8

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T11

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +1

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -4

    T13

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T13

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW