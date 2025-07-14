Min Woo Lee betting profile: The Open Championship

Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.064 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee is sporting a -0.254 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lee is delivering a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.