Min Woo Lee betting profile: The Open Championship
Min Woo Lee of Australia plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Min Woo Lee returns to The Open Championship, set to tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20, 2025. Lee will be looking to improve on his performances in recent years at this prestigious major tournament.
Lee's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-80
|+9
|2023
|T41
|71-68-72-75
|+2
|2022
|T21
|69-69-73-68
|-9
|2021
|MC
|74-69
|+3
At The Open Championship
- In Lee's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Lee's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 9-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|63-73-68-66
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T63
|73-69-71-72
|+5
|7.375
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-71-76-75
|+10
|13.250
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|12.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|72-71-71-68
|-2
|7.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|49
|71-72-77-74
|+6
|15.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|66-64-63-67
|-20
|500.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|67-66-78-73
|-4
|48.300
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
- Lee has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged -0.265 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.064
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.254
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.419
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.184
|-0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.414
|-0.265
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.064 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee is sporting a -0.254 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee is delivering a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Lee has accumulated 851 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 43rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The Open Championship.
