8H AGO

Adrien Saddier betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrien Saddier of France looks on following his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Adrien Saddier of France looks on following his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany.

    Adrien Saddier tees off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks Saddier's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Saddier at The Open Championship.

    At The Open Championship

    • This is Saddier's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Adrien Saddier's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-71+5--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT1668-68-66-69-17--

    Adrien Saddier's recent performances

    • Saddier had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 17-under.
    • Saddier has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Saddier has averaged 3.000 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Adrien Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.7650.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.9871.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.6830.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1881.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.6233.000

    Adrien Saddier's advanced stats and rankings

    • Saddier has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.765 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 299.5 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier has a -0.987 mark. He has a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Saddier has delivered a -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he is breaking par 13.89% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

