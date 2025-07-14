Adrien Saddier betting profile: The Open Championship
Adrien Saddier of France looks on following his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Adrien Saddier tees off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship. This marks Saddier's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Saddier's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Adrien Saddier's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T16
|68-68-66-69
|-17
|--
Adrien Saddier's recent performances
- Saddier had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 17-under.
- Saddier has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Saddier has averaged 3.000 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Adrien Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.765
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.987
|1.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.683
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.188
|1.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.623
|3.000
Adrien Saddier's advanced stats and rankings
- Saddier has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.765 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 299.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier has a -0.987 mark. He has a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Saddier has delivered a -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he is breaking par 13.89% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of The Open Championship.
