9H AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his second shot on the second hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Viktor Hovland returns to Royal Portrush Golf Club for The Open Championship, taking place July 17-20. He'll be looking to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hovland at The Open Championship.

    Hovland's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-77+10
    2023T1370-72-66-73-3
    2022T468-66-66-74-14
    2021T1268-71-69-66-6

    At The Open Championship

    • In Hovland's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 14-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Hovland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1166-72-67-67-867.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D66-75-63-6--
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open371-68-70-73+2350.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2574-73-75-70+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2869-71-72-71-137.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-70-71-70E9.750
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1369-68-68-69-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2171-69-73-73-250.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship170-67-69-67-11500.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-68+4--

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top-five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • Hovland has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hovland has averaged 1.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.1080.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.9680.747
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.1470.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.114-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.8141.057

    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.968, ranking second on TOUR this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 67.23%, placing him 53rd on TOUR.
    • Hovland's average Driving Distance is 302.6 yards, ranking 87th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Hovland has a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, ranking 90th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 16th in Par Breakers, converting 23.92% of his holes into birdies or better.
    • Hovland has accumulated 1,202 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 22nd in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

