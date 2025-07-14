Viktor Hovland betting profile: The Open Championship
Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his second shot on the second hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland returns to Royal Portrush Golf Club for The Open Championship, taking place July 17-20. He'll be looking to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Hovland's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|2023
|T13
|70-72-66-73
|-3
|2022
|T4
|68-66-66-74
|-14
|2021
|T12
|68-71-69-66
|-6
At The Open Championship
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 14-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|66-72-67-67
|-8
|67.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|66-75-63
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|3
|71-68-70-73
|+2
|350.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|74-73-75-70
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|69-71-72-71
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-70-71-70
|E
|9.750
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|71-69-73-73
|-2
|50.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|1
|70-67-69-67
|-11
|500.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-68
|+4
|--
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top-five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- Hovland has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has averaged 1.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.108
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.968
|0.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.147
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.114
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.814
|1.057
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.968, ranking second on TOUR this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 67.23%, placing him 53rd on TOUR.
- Hovland's average Driving Distance is 302.6 yards, ranking 87th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Hovland has a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, ranking 90th on TOUR.
- He ranks 16th in Par Breakers, converting 23.92% of his holes into birdies or better.
- Hovland has accumulated 1,202 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 22nd in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of The Open Championship.
