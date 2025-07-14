Jon Rahm betting profile: The Open Championship

Rahm has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 4-over.

Rahm has an average of 0.627 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.