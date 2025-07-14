Jon Rahm betting profile: The Open Championship
Jon Rahm of Spain plays a shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Jon Rahm returns to The Open Championship, where he finished tied for seventh last year. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship.
Rahm's recent history at The Open Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|73-70-72-68
|-1
|2023
|T2
|74-70-63-70
|-7
|2022
|T34
|73-67-71-70
|-7
|2021
|T3
|71-64-68-66
|-11
At The Open Championship
- In Rahm's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 1-under.
- Rahm's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 7-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Rahm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|69-75-73-67
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|70-70-67-73
|-4
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|75-71-70-69
|-3
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T7
|73-70-72-68
|-1
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T45
|73-76-72-76
|+9
|--
Rahm's recent performances
- Rahm has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 4-over.
- Rahm has an average of 0.627 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rahm has averaged 1.588 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rahm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|1.004
|0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.153
|0.654
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.019
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.466
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|2.642
|1.588
Rahm's advanced stats and rankings
- Rahm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.004 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 313.7 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rahm is sporting a 1.153 mark. He has a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rahm has delivered a 0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.92, and he is breaking par 18.52% of the time.
- Rahm's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 15.74% for the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rahm as of the start of The Open Championship.
