7H AGO

Jon Rahm betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jon Rahm of Spain plays a shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Jon Rahm returns to The Open Championship, where he finished tied for seventh last year. He'll tee off at Royal Portrush Golf Club July 17-20 for the 2025 The Open Championship.

    Latest odds for Rahm at The Open Championship.

    Rahm's recent history at The Open Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T773-70-72-68-1
    2023T274-70-63-70-7
    2022T3473-67-71-70-7
    2021T371-64-68-66-11

    At The Open Championship

    • In Rahm's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Rahm's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 7-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Rahm's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT769-75-73-67+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT870-70-67-73-4--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1475-71-70-69-3--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT773-70-72-68-1--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT4573-76-72-76+9--

    Rahm's recent performances

    • Rahm has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 4-over.
    • Rahm has an average of 0.627 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rahm has averaged 1.588 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rahm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.0040.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.1530.654
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0190.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4660.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-2.6421.588

    Rahm's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rahm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.004 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 313.7 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rahm is sporting a 1.153 mark. He has a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rahm has delivered a 0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.92, and he is breaking par 18.52% of the time.
    • Rahm's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 15.74% for the season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rahm as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

